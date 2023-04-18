Epic uncapped deals from Vodacom Fibre – Starting at only R499 per month

Vodacom is offering excellent deals on its uncapped fibre packages – with prices starting from as low as R499 per month.

For this great price, you get reliable and uninterrupted Internet connectivity at speeds starting at 20Mbps.

The uncapped fibre deals have no fair use policies (FUPs) and include several free bonuses that would normally cost you thousands of rand – such as free installation, a free router, and free activation.

If you need to wait for your fibre installation, Vodacom will also give you a free uncapped LTE service for one month to keep you connected during the installation process.

What’s more, Vodacom will even let you add a Huawei Matebook to your fibre package for only R349 per month.

This is an excellent price for a powerful laptop and is ideal if you’re in the market for a new PC to enjoy the full benefits of lightning-fast fibre.

Get Vodacom Fibre

Vodacom makes the process of signing up for its fibre deals extremely easy.

All you need to do is check the online coverage map to ensure Vodacom has a fibre network operator (FNO) partner in your area.

Vodacom has partnered with the country’s top FNOs – including Vuma, Openserve, MetroFibre, Link Africa, Octotel, Frogfoot, Evotel and many more – to ensure coverage across many areas of the country.

Once your fibre is installed, you can then monitor your usage and manage your connection through the Vodacom app.

This app has tons of features, including letting you view the status of your internet connectivity, log service requests directly to Vodacom customer care, view all devices connected to your router, and much more.

Thanks to its excellent customer service through channels like the Vodacom App, its highly competitive pricing, and partnerships with excellent FNOs, Vodacom is the best choice for your internet connectivity needs.

Click here to get uncapped Vodacom Fibre now.