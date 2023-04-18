HONOR X9a – Brilliant screen and camera with huge storage space

The HONOR X9a brings flagship smartphone technology to the midrange market, and is set to be a top seller in South Africa as a result.

Its most impressive features include an advanced 120Hz Curved Display and a huge 256GB of storage capacity.

These features are packaged in an elegant design that makes the HONOR X9a an eye-catching masterpiece.

Next-generation display

The X9a boasts a 120Hz FHD AMOLED Curved Display which provides superb image quality, with support for 1.07 billion colours.

When this colour quality is combined with the display’s 800 nits of brightness, you get the ultimate viewing experience in every situation.

These excellent visuals are matched by the screen’s impressive 300Hz touch sampling and sub-pixel fine control, providing superior feedback when gaming or swiping through your apps.

You can then enjoy performing these tasks for hours, as the phone fits comfortably into your hand without compromising on screen space.

This is thanks to the display’s 45-degree ‘golden curvature’ design that lets the screen wrap around the phone’s chassis without inhibiting your user experience.

A feature-rich experience

The X9a is the ultimate multimedia device thanks to its impressive 256GB of storage – which is capable of storing all your apps, images, and videos with ease.

You will particularly appreciate the X9a’s massive storage thanks to all the photos and videos you will be taking with the smartphone’s excellent camera.

This triple-camera system is headlined by a 64MP primary sensor that takes high-quality photos, while the ultrawide and macro lenses provide excellent photography capabilities in every possible situation.

You will be able to take photos for longer, too, thanks to a large 5,100mAh battery – offering up to two days of battery life from a full charge and supporting 40W fast charging.

All of these advanced features are protected by 0.65mm deeply-reinforced glass across the display.

The glass has been designed and tested to ensure that the X9a’s screen is particularly resistant to bumps, drops, and other impacts.

Watch the video below to learn more about the HONOR X9a.