MSI Vector GP77 – Hugely-powerful 13th gen laptop now available in South Africa

MSI’s Vector GP77 laptop is now available in South Africa, packing powerful performance and a stylish design.

It is the ultimate high-performance laptop for scientists, technologists, engineers, and mathematicians who want a modern design, top-end hardware, wide-ranging software support, and powerful features.

The Vector GP77 is equally supreme when it comes to gaming, making it an excellent solution for professionals who want a laptop for both work and pleasure.

Extreme performance

MSI has packed the Vector GP77 with the latest hardware – including up to an Intel Core i9-13900H processor and a GeForce RTX 4070 GPU.

Intel’s Core i9 processors are the ultimate offering for gamers and power users, giving you the best possible CPU performance.

Likewise, NVIDIA’s latest graphics card – the RTX 4070 – delivers flagship gaming performance and supports DLSS 3 for the most effective upscaling yet.

MSI’s OverBoost technology then allows the Vector GP77’s processor and GPU to draw up to 45W and 140W, respectively, for a combined 185 watts of raw power.

Both components and their high-wattage performance are managed by dedicated thermal solutions that use the new Cooler Boost 5 design for maximum performance under the heaviest loads.

These loads are easily sustained thanks to support for up to 64GB of DDR5 memory and the two NVMe M.2 SSD slots for lightning-fast storage.

When you don’t need all this power, you can use the MSI GPU MUX Switch to implement the Optimus setting – which is especially important during times of high level loadshedding.

Stunning design

The pure power of the MSI Vector GP77 is showcased brilliantly by its 17.3-inch display with a 2,560 x 1,440 resolution.

This display boasts an impressive 240Hz refresh rate, too, and its 100% DCI-P3 IPS-level panel will provide a lifelike representation of colour.

The Vector GP77’s SteelSeries per-key RGB-lit keyboard is equally impressive.

This lets you customise each key to your liking and supports features like receiving real-time in-game status updates through keyboard lighting, or having this lighting align with the music you are listening to.

Get the MSI Vector GP77

This MSI Vector GP77 is now available from Evetech and Computer Mania.

It is an excellent option for anyone who wants a high-end laptop capable of performing intensive tasks with ease.

The specifications for the MSI Vector GP77 laptop are listed below.