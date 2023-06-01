Enterprises can finally unlock the full potential of their network with the launch of Altron SD-X

Living in an age of cloud computing and distributed workforces, connectivity has evolved from a nice-to-have best-effort endeavour to something that is mission-critical.

In order to operate, organisations need resilient, robust and intelligent connectivity. This is because connectivity is the lifeblood of a modern enterprise.

Altron’s SD-X, built on Huawei’s ground-breaking iMaster NCE-Campus technology, provides a dynamic, software-defined networking solution that enables organisations to maximise their Wi-Fi, LAN, and WAN networks’ performance.

But why?

Connectivity needs to be robust and it needs to be affordable, but at the same time, most organisations don’t have the will – or time or resources – to be bogged down by the technicalities of connectivity and so they look towards a subject matter expert in the form of a managed services provider.

It goes without saying that this partner needs to have an understanding of what mission-critical means. Altron has built mission criticality into its DNA over decades of delivering mission-critical services while best effort was the industry norm.

In a scenario where a critical function goes down or is of low quality, the customer doesn’t necessarily want to know where the issues are, whether it is a network or WiFi issue or a switch in a cabinet downstairs.

What they do know is that they need it operating at full functionality – quickly. Through SD-X, Altron offers an end-to-end managed service that proactively manages networks and proactively raises alarms when there are issues.

Traditional networks based on MPLS and older “SD-WAN” versions often fall short, lacking the intelligent flexibility and scalability necessary to support the demands of modern enterprises.

That’s where Altron SD-X comes in.

Designed specifically for agile businesses, SD-X provides a dynamic, software-defined networking solution that enables organisations to maximise their Wi-Fi, LAN, and WAN networks’ performance, while reducing costs and improving security.

With Altron SD-X, organisations get all these benefits wrapped within a managed services package that ensures full visibility and improved manageability.

Huawei’s Master NCE-Campus integrates management, control, analysis, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) functions, providing full-lifecycle automation of campus networks.

The full scope of the Altron SD-X offering goes beyond the software-defined overlay platform, it also includes professional and managed services such as:

Operations & Maintenance packages adhering to strict service levels. This includes 24/7 end-to-end network monitoring, multi-tier remote and field technical support, and service quality reporting amongst other things – all within an ITIL-aligned service management framework.

This includes 24/7 end-to-end network monitoring, multi-tier remote and field technical support, and service quality reporting amongst other things – all within an ITIL-aligned service management framework. Survey, design and implementation of Wi-Fi and LAN networks ensuring optimal coverage and performance.

ensuring optimal coverage and performance. Internet Service Provider (ISP) services including broadband connectivity on various mediums, and secure Dedicated Internet Access.

With Altron SD-X software-defined offerings, businesses finally have the means to unlock the full potential of their network, enabling them to innovate, collaborate, and grow with confidence.

Don’t let outdated network infrastructure hold your business back. Instead, transform your business operations with SD-Networks technology and experience centralised management and streamlined operations.

Learn more about our full range of SD-Networks solutions today and discover how they can benefit your business.