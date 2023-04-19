Mecer Inter-Ed: Achieves all 6 Microsoft Designations Solutions

Mecer Inter-Ed, a Microsoft Training and Certification partner, has benchmarked itself with the announcement of having attained all the solution designations as per the Microsoft Cloud Partner Program. MIE’s feat has been realized in a short period of time, as the global launch of the program took place on 1 October 2022.

MIE now showcases the prestigious Microsoft Cloud Solutions Partner badge. With this prestigious recognition, MIE has clearly demonstrated its trailblazing commitment to Training Services in the Microsoft Cloud Partner Program.

Designations aligned to the Microsoft solution areas have spotlighted MIE’s corporate character to drive broad technical training capabilities and deliver high-quality solutions. MIE achieved this by underpinning Microsoft’s requirements in its learning solutions.

MIE can tick box many of its strategic objectives by proudly aligning itself with Microsoft’s Vision and Ethos. This is evident by MIE meeting the new global minimum requirement to enter the MCPP as a Training Service Provider.

Through MIE’s bespoke metric indicator, valuable insights on the performance and quality of training, and the impact of the training and delivery methodologies in the lives of its customers, can be examined. The indicator demonstrates that MIE surpasses the minimum requirements per designation regarding student training.

MIE’s quality of delivery is key to its success as evidenced by a score of 4,7/5 outstripping the global competition average of 4,25.

Mecer Inter-Ed is a Born in the Cloud award-winning FY22 Microsoft South African Learning Services Partner of the Year that provides performant and flexible Microsoft training solutions that are instructor-driven through hybrid, virtual and in-class learning.

Based in Midrand, South Africa, MIE has adopted all cloud offerings utilising Microsoft 365 for the virtual training solutions, Dynamics 365 for the LMS that holistically manages the learning experience at MIE, and Azure Cloud for our hosted online lab solutions.

The instructor compliment has tripled at MIE in a short three years. It now totals 28 full-time instructors of which 22 are Microsoft-certified trainers, notably the highest in South Africa – another star for MIE.

When we asked how MIE consistently stands out from its competitors, Morne Hugo, Executive: Microsoft Training answered “MIE is performance and passion-driven: we love what we do, we love making a difference and we take pride in doing difference differently.”

Click here for more info on our Microsoft courses and to book your next Microsoft Training

Click here to learn more about Mecer Inter-Ed