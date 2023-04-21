Record start to 2023 for MyBroadband

MyBroadband launched a record number of new advertising campaigns in Q1 2023, which bodes well for South Africa’s IT and telecommunications industry.

MyBroadband is South Africa’s largest ICT publication and the most powerful business-to-business (B2B) technology platform.

For the past 15 years, MyBroadband has connected IT and telecommunications companies with clients to grow the industry.

This strong legacy continued in 2023, with the latest Google Analytics data showing that MyBroadband attracted over 3 million South African visitors interested in tech and business in March alone.

These visitors include C-level executives, business owners, and IT managers – the ICT decision-makers in their companies and families.

Strong industry performance

MyBroadband’s strong start to the year shows that IT and telecommunications companies continue to thrive in South Africa.

These companies reported a strong performance on their MyBroadband marketing campaigns, too, which shows there is good growth opportunities in the local

market.

MyBroadband’s advertisers in Q1 2023 included major telecoms players, including Vodacom, MTN, Openserve, Afrihost, Huawei, BCX, Frogfoot, Seacom, ZTE, and Supersonic.

Top IT companies also partnered with MyBroadband in 2023, including Apple, Samsung, Microsoft, Sony, Mecer, Rectron, Hisense, Epson, Pinnacle, and TCL.

Many financial institutions that wanted to reach MyBroadband’s valuable audience have launched marketing campaigns on the platform, too.

They include Discovery, Absa, Standard Bank, and Old Mutual.

Top marketing products

The most popular and successful marketing products on MyBroadband in Q1 2023 were display ads, sponsored articles, social media packages, and What’s

Next video interviews.

MyBroadband Marketing Director Cara Muller said her clients see excellent results from these online marketing solutions, especially when they

incorporate social media promotions.

“These campaigns have been very effective at reaching the right audience, creating awareness, and generating engagement,” said Muller.

Muller expects the strong performance of online campaigns to continue for the rest of 2023, as companies look to maximise the effectiveness of their marketing spend.