Good news for South Africa’s ICT industry

South African IT and telecommunications companies continue to market and grow their businesses, despite local economic challenges.

This was revealed as part of MyBroadband’s discussions with prominent companies in the South African IT and telecommunications space.

The majority of companies said they continue to grow and plan to increase their marketing spend – despite load-shedding and South Africa’s slow economic growth.

They have also seen a good response to their marketing campaigns in 2023, which helped them to increase revenue and profit.

Shift to digital

As part of this discussion, companies said they have changed how they allocate their marketing spend in recent years.

Businesses now prioritise online channels, thanks to the higher return on investment and better customer engagement they experience.

The preferred marketing channels among local ICT companies were social media, sponsored articles, and online video.

These online channels helped marketing professionals reach IT decision-makers, whether they work at the office or at home.

The findings align with the results of the 2023 South African Digital Marketing Report, released in February.

The report showed that online articles and reviews, YouTube videos, Google search adverts, social media adverts, and email newsletters are the most-used advertising channels to reach customers.

Traditional mediums like newspapers and magazines, radio adverts, TV adverts, and billboards have lost favour with marketing professionals, according to the report.