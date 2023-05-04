Liquid C2 Cyber Security Fusion Centres – What you need to know

David Behr, CEO at Liquid C2, will be presenting at the Cloud & Security Conference 2023.

Liquid Intelligent Technologies and its cloud and cyber security business, Liquid C2, are event sponsors of the Cloud & Security Conference. Despite being a recent entrant in the space, Liquid C2 has revolutionised the digital transformation journeys for customers with its cloud and cyber security solutions.

For example, within the past year, Liquid C2 launched three world-class Cyber Security Fusion Centres (South Africa, Kenya, and Zambia).

These Security Fusion Centres are the first of their kind on the continent and pioneer the concept of bringing security, networking, and cloud operation centres into a single centre of operations.

Benefits of Security Fusion Centres

“Security Operations Centres have historically been separated, so when it came to collaboration and knowledge sharing, the business would have silos of knowledge and threat intelligence,” said Behr.

Liquid C2’s Cyber Security Fusion Centres break down these silos to enable almost real-time collaboration between specialists across a variety of disciplines – reducing incident response time from about an hour to mere seconds.

“In our Fusion Centres, the teams have complete visibility as we work with our customers 24x7x365 to help them fully understand the risks and mitigations for identified threats,” said Behr.

Modern organisations are usually split between different cloud providers and all sorts of abstraction layers that change shape daily.

Security Fusion Centres solve this problem by providing a single view of all your IT (Information Technology) estate – providing greater context on your security posture across your entire organisation.

Power of Collaboration

A key focus of Liquid C2’s Security Fusion Centres is to drive collaboration between security and cloud experts.

To this end, Liquid C2 is using its infrastructure to build a fantastic test lab that has access to everything an organisation could need – including all the relevant on-premises infrastructure, HyperV, and virtualisation environments.

This is all integrated into Azure and is worked on in the same office by experts.

Thanks to this combination of skills, Liquid C2 has unrivalled access to important knowledge to help its clients with their cloud and security needs.

Liquid C2 also takes advantage of its partnerships with industry-leading global vendors to provide targeted solutions. This includes:

Microsoft – Solutions focused on highly-mature environments.

– Solutions focused on highly-mature environments. Fortinet – Solutions focused on data residency and regulatory compliance.

– Solutions focused on data residency and regulatory compliance. Xcitium – Comprehensive security offerings for small customers with fewer than 300 devices.

Moving forward

Liquid C2 has exciting plans and looks forward to expanding its Cyber Security Fusion Centre offering to more African regions.

The next three installations are planned for Zimbabwe, Nigeria, and Egypt – all of which are key African markets that serve large organisations and sizeable populations.

To learn about how Liquid C2's offerings are transforming the cybersecurity industry in South Africa, register for the Cloud & Security Conference 2023 today.