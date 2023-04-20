Take your cycling to the next level with Garmin Edge cycling computers

Garmin has launched four new state-of-the-art compact cycling computers that track your rides and provide feedback on your performance.

These new units are the:

Garmin Edge 540

Garmin Edge 840

Garmin Edge 540 Solar

Garmin Edge 840 Solar

The Garmin Edge 540 has physical buttons and a 26-hour battery life on “intense mode”, with up to 42 hours on battery “saver mode”.

The Edge 840 offers the same performance and battery life, but uses a touchscreen instead of physical buttons.

Garmin has also launched a solar-powered version of each device – the 540 Solar and the 840 Solar – which provide an additional 25 minutes of battery life per hour of use through Garmin’s Power Glass charging technology.

These cycling computers can then pair with a range of Garmin sensors and can be linked to the Garmin Connect app on your smartphone or third-party apps like Strava, Komoot, and TrainingPeaks.

The Edge 540 and Edge 840 devices are, therefore, great for avid riders and beginners alike.

Pure performance

Whether you have a personal milestone you want to achieve or are training for an upcoming race, Garmin’s cycling computers will form an essential part of your exercise regime.

The Edge 540 and Edge 840 devices will help you set performance goals for every ride and compare your cycling ability to the demands of your pre-loaded course. This helps you focus your training on the right areas.

The Adaptive Coaching feature will then suggest daily personalised workouts and on-screen training prompts based on your workout history, along with personalised feedback based on your current training load and recovery patterns.

When you take on the big race, Garmin Edge’s Power Guide will help you pace yourself with recommended targets throughout the course to ensure you don’t overexert yourself too early.

This is complemented by the ClimbPro Ascent Planner, which details the ascent and grade of a climb while you are riding.

Superior navigation

All of these features are underpinned by the latest multi-band GNNS navigation technology that provides superior positioning accuracy wherever you are.

This pinpoint positioning data works brilliantly with the Garmin Edge’s ride-type-specific maps and navigation engine to inform you of what to expect while tackling a new route – no matter the terrain.

Whether you are taking on a familiar course or riding into the unknown, Garmin’s Edge 540 and Edge 840 devices will ensure you always perform at your peak.

Click here to learn more about Garmin’s cycling computers.