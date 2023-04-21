Application monitoring made simple with MakwaIT and Cisco AppDynamics

Industry-leading application performance monitoring (APM) platform Cisco AppDynamics Cloud will optimise your systems across your entire ICT infrastructure.

You will experience major benefits in areas like networking, security, and user experience – and it will all be visible through a single pane of glass.

Cisco AppDynamics Cloud also uses AI and machine learning (ML) to streamline key processes like microservices, containerisation, deep business management, and much more.

The solution’s combination of being feature rich and clout-native makes it the ultimate solution for your organisation.

Proactive data monitoring

Fundamental to the value that Cisco AppDynamics Cloud provides is its real-time collection and processing of data from across your organisation’s systems.

Having immediate access to this data is critical as it will help you identify problems in your workflows and applications so that you can solve them before they become a bigger issue.

AI and machine learning are fundamental to the collection of this data, and these technologies are also used to facilitate root-cause diagnosis and generate solutions through:

Automatic baseline calculation

Anomalous condition detection

Seasonality evaluation

Transaction scores

Application health alerts

Optimise your systems

Cisco AppDynamics Cloud is also great at optimising your existing systems – and this ultimately translates to many other positive business outcomes.

For example, if your organisations is trying to become cloud-native, Cisco AppDynamics Cloud will provide a comprehensive window into your applications across all platforms through a single pane of glass.

With this visibility, it will be much easier to migrate existing systems into the cloud as you can see how different choices would impact existing interactions between your IT systems.

The benefits of Cisco AppDynamics Cloud are endless – so if you’re focused on becoming cloud-native, or want to optimise your existing cloud installations with robust data monitoring, look no further than this solution.

MakwaIT

When it comes to embracing Cisco AppDynamics Cloud, MakwaIT is your partner throughout the journey.

It is a Cisco Gold partner and a certified reseller of Cisco’s AppDynamics solution in South Africa – complete with a team full of experts across the entire AppDynamics ecosystem.

These experts will help you plan and build Cisco AppDynamics Cloud solutions that take your business to the next level.

As South Africa’s fastest-growing 100% black youth-owned technology company, MakwaIT is passionate about helping South African SMBs and large enterprises across the finance, government, healthcare, mining, and retail industries.

Click here to learn more about MakwaIT’s Cisco AppDynamics Cloud solutions.