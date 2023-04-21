3 What’s Next seasons on the way – How to get featured

What’s Next, South Africa’s leading online technology talk show, is launching three exciting new series focused on Cloud, Security, and Sustainability.

These series provide an excellent opportunity for executives in these fields to share their insights and experiences with a broader audience and establish themselves as thought leaders in their industries.

All interviews for these three upcoming series will be hosted by Aki Anastasiou and published on the What’s Next website, MyBroadband, YouTube, Facebook, and Spotify for maximum exposure.

These series will focus on the following topics:

What's Next in Cloud will cover technologies such as cloud infrastructure, cloud computing, and multi-cloud systems.

What's Next in Security will discuss cybersecurity, network security, and data privacy.

What's Next in Sustainability will explore topics such as green technology, renewable energy, and sustainable business practices.

These new series are a fantastic opportunity for companies in the Cloud, Security, and Sustainability industries to gain exposure and establish themselves as leaders in their respective fields.

Get featured on What’s Next

There are two ways your company can take advantage of these What’s Next series to promote your brand: Executive Interview Packages and Season Sponsorships.

Executive Interview Packages will get your executive their own episode on an upcoming What’s Next season.

Your executive can use this episode to discuss their industry experiences and provide valuable insight into their area of expertise.

Season Sponsorships offer extended exposure across multiple episodes by featuring your company’s branding on all creative elements associated with a specific series.

This gives you unrivalled reach on both MyBroadband and the What’s Next website.

Our passionate marketing team will manage your entire campaign to help you maximise the value of our Executive Interview and Season Sponsorship packages, too.

Contact Cara Muller today to get featured on What’s Next.