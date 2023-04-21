Make sure your car and home insurance is on track

Did you know that many South Africans are underinsured? After buying insurance for their car and home, most people tend to forget about it, but it’s important to take some time to review your insurance plan regularly to make sure it’s still suitable to your needs.

See how you can make the most of your insurance cover for both your home and car.

Building insurance for your home

When you think of home insurance, you may only think of the things inside your home, but it’s also about the structure that is your house. With frequent power outages in South Africa which can create a short when the power is finally turned back on (which, in turn, can cause a fire), it’s important to make sure that you are adequately covered. Discovery Insure offers cover for damage caused by power surges after an outage as well as cover for accidental damage, damage caused by fire and extreme weather conditions such as hail and flooding.

Having building insurance ensures that you are covered for all necessary repairs or replacements of your building and thus provides you with peace of mind and financial security for your most valuable asset.

Here are some unique benefits, tools, and services you’ll get access to with building cover from Discovery Insure:

Pay no excess for weather-related or malicious damage claims with a Discovery Classic or Purple Plan.

Pay no excess if you are 55 years or older.

You can adjust your excess based on your needs.

The Home Assist benefit gives you access to emergency electricity, plumbing, and locksmith services.

All plans include power surge cover up to the sum insured.

If you add home insurance (in other words, building or household contents insurance) of more than R250,000 to your Discovery Insure Plan, you could double your fuel cash back percentage if you have Vitality Drive on your comprehensive motor insurance cover.

Car warranty for mechanical breakdowns and electrical failures

Standard car insurance plans on the market don’t cover mechanical breakdowns or electrical failures. This is where a warranty plan comes in.

Discovery Insure’s Car Warranty provides comprehensive cover for 36 of your car’s critical components, including, for example, the engine, cambelt, gearbox, GPS navigation system, and turbo.

Better still, you can get up to 100% off your yearly servicing and maintenance costs

With our Vitality Drive programme, we are the first to offer a telematics-based vehicle warranty. You can get up to 50% off your yearly servicing and maintenance costs, limited to R5,000 spend per service, if you service your car at any Motus network or Bosch dealership. With over 270 dealerships in South Africa, servicing your car within our discounted network has never been this easy or convenient.

To qualify for our vehicle warranty, your car must:

Have comprehensive car insurance with Discovery Insure

Be less than 10 years old

Have driven less than 250,000 km

Have an up-to-date service history.

Taking the time to review your insurance cover can save you money and give you peace of mind. Speak to your adviser or call us on 0860 751 751 to enquire about getting building insurance and Discovery Insure’s vehicle warranty today.