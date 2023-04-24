Awesome Takealot deal – Free R2,999 Galaxy buds with the new Samsung Galaxy A34 5G or A54 5G

Takealot has unveiled an epic deal for customers looking to buy Samsung’s new Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G smartphones.

If you buy either of these smartphones from Takealot before 30 June 2023, you will get a set of Galaxy Buds Live worth R2,999 for free.

This is an outstanding deal as Samsung’s Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G smartphones are the new industry standards when it comes to mid-range smartphones, as they blend high performance with excellent value.

When you add Samsung’s outstanding Galaxy Buds Live to the deal, this becomes an offer that you simply can’t afford to miss.

Awesome photography

The A34 5G and A54 5G smartphones stand out from the pack thanks to their excellent cameras.

The Galaxy A54 5G comes with a triple-sensor rear camera system with a 50MP primary sensor for gorgeous snaps, while the Galaxy A34 5G comes with an impressive 48MP primary sensor.

Whether you’re away on holiday, or just want to capture life’s amazing moments – your Samsung A-series smartphone will be the ultimate companion.

This is equally true at night thanks to Samsung’s Nightography technology, which will help you take crisp, clear pictures when you’re out and about in the evening.

It does this by using the latest innovations in AI to handle the common challenges that low-light situations provide.

Thanks to this technology, you will never have to worry about missing your favourite memorable moments when you’re out on the town.

Of course, smartphones also need great front cameras to capture epic selfies at a moment’s notice – and these smartphones don’t disappoint.

The Galaxy A54 5G uses an incredible 32MP sensor, while the Galaxy A34 5G has an excellent 13MP selfie camera.

Both of these selfie cameras can easily capture 4K video at 30 frames per second – so you can always keep your followers up to date on your latest thoughts and experiences while looking good.

All of your excellent photos and videos are stored on an impressive 256GB of onboard storage space – which can be extended by up to a whopping 1TB using an off-board storage device.

Ultimately, if you’re a budding photographer, a social media influencer, or just want to capture life’s great moments – the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and A54 5G smartphones are a great choice.

Beautiful design

We all love surfing the Internet and scanning our social media on our smartphones, and with Samsung’s latest A-series smartphones, you’ll do this in style thanks to the Super AMOLED displays available on both smartphones.

These super-fast displays offer smooth scrolling and epic 120Hz refresh rates that make these smartphones great gaming devices.

If you’re worried about damaging these excellent displays, don’t fret, as they’re wrapped in Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and have an IP67 certification for excellent water and dust resistances.

You won’t have to worry about running out of battery during the day, either, as both smartphones boast a massive 5,000mAh battery that provides two-days of charge and supports 25W super-fast charging.

That’s not the only super-fast support on this smartphone, either – you can also experience all the wonders of lighting-fast Internet thanks to their support for 5G speeds.

5G is the latest and greatest mobile Internet standard and is the ultimate way to access to super-fast streaming and downloading.

The Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G are both must-buy smartphones – so get them today with an excellent deal on offer from Takealot.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Display 6.6-inch 1,080 x 2,340 Super AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate CPU Mediatek MT6877V Dimensity 1080 RAM 6GB Storage 128GB Rear camera 48MP + 8MP + 5MP Front camera 13MP Ports USB Type-C Cellular 5G Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3 Dual SIM Yes Battery and charging 5,000mAh

25W wired charging Dimensions and weight 161.3 x 78.1 x 8.2mm (199g)

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G