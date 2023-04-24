Reach over 3 million tech enthusiasts in one place

MyBroadband reaches a massive 3 million readers every month, making it the largest and most powerful tech news publication in South Africa.

This strong readership comprises South Africa’s most important business decision-makers, including:

CEOs, Directors, and Executives – 400,000

Business Owners – 275,000

Decision Makers – 1.8 Million

This audience of decision-makers makes MyBroadband the best place to promote your products – and it is no surprise that MyBroadband executed on a record number of advertising campaigns in the first quarter of 2023.

Many of South Africa’s top IT companies, financial institutions, and telecoms providers advertised on MyBroadband over this period – including Samsung, Microsoft, Discovery, Absa, MTN, Vodacom, and Afrihost.

These top companies turn to MyBroadband because of its targeted audience, diverse marketing solutions, excellent service, and incredible ROI.

MyBroadband’s marketing products

MyBroadband makes it easy for your business to target the right audience with your brand message through a wide range of marketing products.

These advertising solutions include:

Sponsored articles

Social media promotion

Category Takeovers

What’s Next Interviews

Display Banners

Dedicated Mailers

MyBroadband’s expert marketing team will guide you through your advertising journey and take care of your campaign.

To find out what we can do for your company, contact MyBroadband’s marketing team.