MTN honoured with 2023 MyBroadband Mobile Network of the Year trophy

MTN is the 2023 MyBroadband Best Mobile Network of the Year, and was recently presented with its MyBroadband trophy in recognition of the achievement.

MTN SA Chief Technology and Information Officer Michele Gamberini accepted this prestigious award from MyBroadband at MTN’s headquarters in Johannesburg.

The MyBroadband Best Mobile Network of the Year award is given to the South African mobile network with the best network performance, and this is based on extensive research.

A clear winner

Network performance was tracked throughout the 2022 calendar year by MyBroadband Insights using 1.36 million results from MyBroadband’s Android Speed Test App.

This data showed that MTN had the highest average mobile download speed at 68.84Mbps – significantly higher than the nationwide average of 49.19Mbps.

It also led the way in upload speeds – averaging 19.77Mbps compared to the industry average of 14.15Mbps.

MyBroadband Insights noted that MTN had the best network in all of South Africa’s major metro areas, including Tshwane, Cape Town, Johannesburg, Bloemfontein, eThekwini, Mangaung, Nelson Mandela Bay, and Ekurhuleni.

This impressive mobile network performance can be attributed to MTN’s aggressive spending on infrastructure over the past five years.

It has also invested heavily in better batteries and backup generators to combat the challenges caused by load-shedding.

Thanks to this spending, MTN was able to offer consistently high speeds throughout the year.