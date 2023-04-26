2023 Cloud & Security Conference – David Behr on why Liquid C2 chose to be an event sponsor

David Behr is the CEO of Liquid C2 and is a highly respected voice in the Southern African cloud and cybersecurity industries.

He is a top internet pioneer and entrepreneur who first rose to prominence when he founded ZOL in 1995 and grew it into Zimbabwe’s largest ISP.

When ZOL was acquired by Liquid Intelligent Technologies in 2012, he joined the company as an Executive Director and was responsible for building Liquid’s Cloud and Cyber Security businesses across Africa.

Under Behr’s guidance, these businesses solving their clients’ biggest technology challenges through innovative products and solutions.

Behr has a Master of Engineering degree from the University of Bristol and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

In this interview, Behr explains why Liquid C2 decided to become an event sponsor at the Cloud & Security Conference 2023.

He also outlines the topic he will be presenting on at the event, and explains why he chose this topic in particular.

Behr then discusses how Liquid C2 has launched three Cyber Security Fusion Centres in Africa over the past year.

He unpacks what these facilities offer, and concludes by talking about Liquid C2’s exciting plans for the rest of 2023.

Watch the full interview with David Behr below.

Visit Liquid C2 or Liquid Intelligent Technologies to learn more.