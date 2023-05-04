Get an effective rate of up to 9.65% per annum with a 12-month Absa Dynamic Fixed Deposit

Absa has launched a Dynamic Fixed Deposit Account campaign, which offers outstanding interest on your savings and provides customers with the flexibility of accessing up to 50% of their funds during the term of the investment.

The Absa Dynamic Fixed Deposit lets you earn an effective interest rate of up to 9.65% per annum when you invest from R1,000 for 12 months.

Customers can also get an additional interest rate if they are Absa Rewards members. They also have an option to access between 0% and 50% of their investment with no penalty fee.

“Interest rate increases in the past year has been a welcomed relief for those who save and invest, and those who rely on interest for income to provide for themselves and loved ones. As Absa, we are doubling down on this and offering significantly higher interest rate on the Absa Dynamic Fixed Deposit Account – an interest rate that also significantly beats current inflation, giving consumers real returns. This is one of those opportunities that South Africans would not want to miss,” said Thami Cele, Head of Savings and Investments at Absa Everyday Banking.

If you are happy with the offer, open the account and watch as you earn elevated interest in just 12 months.

Excellent rates and flexibility

A 9.65% per annum effective rate for a 12-month Absa Dynamic Fixed Deposit is an incredible offer in the South African market.

What’s more, with traditional fixed deposit accounts, you can’t access any of your funds without paying a penalty. With Absa’s Dynamic Fixed Deposit, you can choose to access up to 50% of your investment without any penalties.

It is therefore clear that the Absa Dynamic Fixed Deposit Account is an extremely attractive investment option.

Here is how it works:

Learn more or open a 12-month Absa Dynamic Fixed Deposit from as little as R1 000 at any of the following platforms: