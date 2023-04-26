What’s next in Sustainability sponsored by Fedgroup – Coming soon

An exciting new season of MyBroadband’s What’s Next in Sustainability online talk show is coming soon.

The show will be hosted by South African radio and TV personality Aki Anastasiou, and is presented by Fedgroup – a specialist investment and insurance company that provides retirement and life cover, as well as investment plans.

Guests will unpack the latest developments surrounding the most topical and environmentally-friendly energy technologies – like solar and biogas.

They will also discuss exciting ventures that are underway in South Africa to promote a sustainable energy future for all in the country.

New episodes of What’s Next in Sustainability – presented by Fedgroup – will soon be available on the official What’s Next website, YouTube, and your favourite podcast platform.

What’s Next

What’s Next in Sustainability – presented by Fedgroup – is the latest instalment in MyBroadband’s hugely popular What’s Next interview series.

Since its launch in June 2020, What’s Next has generated over 3 million views and featured many of South Africa’s top executives.

The show is produced and edited by Broad Media multimedia specialist Weich Malan.

Watch the trailer for What’s Next in Sustainability below.