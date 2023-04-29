2023 Cloud & Security Conference to take place in June – Register now

South Africa’s premier cloud and security event, the 2023 Cloud & Security Conference, will take place on 8 June 2023 in Johannesburg at The Venue, Melrose Arch.

This is a must-attend conference for IT executives and IT managers who want to know the latest insights into fields like cloud computing, cloud security, virtualisation, data backup, disaster recovery, and data centres and hosting.

As an attendee, you will hear from an exclusive list of highly qualified speakers from South Africa’s top cloud and security companies, including:

Jan Bouwer – Chief of Digital Platform Solutions at BCX

– Chief of Digital Platform Solutions at BCX David Behr – Chief Executive Officer at Liquid C2

– Chief Executive Officer at Liquid C2 Lee Syse – Lead Cloud Solutions Architect – Cloud Service Providers, Sub-Saharan Africa at VMware

– Lead Cloud Solutions Architect – Cloud Service Providers, Sub-Saharan Africa at VMware Wayne D’sa – Chief Executive Officer at Cipherwave

– Chief Executive Officer at Cipherwave Garith Peck – Business Executive Head of Department: Security at Vodacom Business

– Business Executive Head of Department: Security at Vodacom Business Thabiso Hlatshwayo – Senior Solution Consulting Manager at OpenText Africa

– Senior Solution Consulting Manager at OpenText Africa Dr. Angus Hay – Regional Executive for South Africa at Africa Data Centres

The event has also attracted many of South Africa’s top cloud and security providers who have signed up to be sponsors of the event:

Main sponsor – BCX

Event sponsors – Liquid Intelligent Technologies, Liquid C2

Speaker sponsor – CipherWave

Gold sponsor – VMware

Silver sponsors – Vodacom Business, BBD Software, OpenText, Africa Data Centres, Wipro, Synthesis

Bronze sponsors – BUI, The CRM Team

Cocktail sponsors – Microsoft, First for Cloud

Coffee sponsor – First for Cloud

Literature sponsors – Axiz, Orange Cyberdefence

Register now

Registrations for the 2023 Cloud & Security Conference are now open, and MyBroadband readers can register at a big discount.

All you have to do is visit the official 2023 Cloud & Security Conference website and use the promotional code “Cloud2023” for a R1,000 discount.

Please note that a limited number of tickets will be available using this discount code – so register today to secure your spot.