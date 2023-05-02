Choosing the right MDR partner – Download the Nclose guide

Managed detection and response (MDR) solutions provide businesses with remote SOC functions – such as threat hunting, monitoring, and response – which are crucial in today’s world.

These elements have become must-haves in an organisation’s cybersecurity arsenal, and it is therefore vital that businesses choose the right MDR provider.

To assist with this task, leading South African cybersecurity company Nclose has compiled the ultimate MDR Buyer’s Guide.

This guide will help you decide what to look for when choosing an MDR solution and ensure you choose the right cybersecurity partner for your needs.

There are six key features outlined in the MDR Buyer’s Guide which detail how Nclose stands above other providers:

Nclose’s Blue Team provides a human element

Nclose has a highly-qualified group of analysts and responders called the Blue Team.

The Blue Team fully integrates with your business’s security operations to become an extension of your organisation – giving you comprehensive cyber defence capabilities.

You will also have access to robust, context-aware security tools to improve security decisions and support your evolving business and IT environment.

Client-centric reporting structure

Nclose MDR services include a dedicated console and dashboard that are easy to use and access.

Clients can use this interface to generate reports and receive monthly breakdowns of their threat detection capabilities.

Advanced data analytics

Nclose provides threat detection tools that are built in-house and are constantly updated using the latest data analytics.

This service supplements your existing cybersecurity environment to diversify and strengthen its capabilities.

Prioritised alert triage

The Nclose MDR platform collects large volumes of data from your security, IT, and IoT technologies.

Nclose’s high-fidelity threat detection tools then distinguish accurate alerts from false positives to prioritise critical threats and ensure your team can respond effectively.

Extra layer of detection

Nclose’s capabilities go beyond your traditional cybersecurity checks to investigate alerts at a deeper level.

This includes reviewing every alert to see if it is valid before notifying you and providing everything you need to know to deal with it.

Better threat hunts

Nclose threat hunts are conducted by analysts who have been trained to actively look for malicious activities.

These analysts use the latest threat intelligence and investigate attacks to verify if particular events are malicious, and then provide you with context to help your IT team react accordingly.

Partner with Nclose

The Nclose MDR Buyer’s Guide encourages clients to ask the right questions to help them differentiate between service providers’ capabilities.

The company is confident that once you’ve done your due diligence on finding the right MDR provider, you will choose Nclose for its industry-leading performance and services.

Download the Nclose MDR Buyer’s Guide to learn more.