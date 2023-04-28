Revix brings blue chip investing to cryptocurrency space

Investing can be an intimidating task, which is why blue chip investing has become one of the most sought-after ways to invest and manage your wealth, as it allows investors to hold the most reputable market leaders across various sectors.

So why hasn’t this successful investment concept been applied to the cryptocurrency space yet?

Well, it’s about to be.

Launching on the 2nd of May 2023, Revix, a South African-based investment platform renowned for providing index-like trackers in the crypto space, will unveil its new Blue Chip Bundle offering.

What is Blue Chip investing?

Blue chip investing involves the strategic placement of funds in well-established, reputable companies with a history of long-term growth and reliable performance.

In the stock market, blue chip companies are highly regarded sector leaders, like Coca-Cola in beverages and Apple in technology.

Did you know?

The term “blue chip” comes from poker, where blue chips represented the highest-valued chips.

What is a Blue Chip Cryptocurrency?

Similar to blue chip companies, blue chip cryptocurrencies are sector leaders with large market capitalisations, global adoption, and a track record of long-term reliability — think Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Why Invest in Blue Chip Cryptocurrencies?

They say hindsight has 20/20 vision, but imagine being able to invest in Coca-Cola and Apple just as they started to lead their respective sectors? With blue chip investing you can.

The cryptocurrency market is still young and volatile, with thousands of cryptocurrencies vying for market share as they try to revolutionise the world’s businesses and sectors through more efficient technologies — But, identifying the next Coca-Cola or Apple is challenging, making a blue chip investment product that keeps you invested in the market-leaders essential to capturing this opportunity.

Well, the wait is nearly over — Revix’s Blue Chip Bundle arrives on May 2nd, 2023.

Introducing the Revix Blue Chip Bundle

Revix’s Blue Chip Bundle offers investors equally-weighted exposure to the top cryptocurrencies in each of the market’s 10 major sectors, applying traditional blue chip investing concepts to the crypto world.

This cost-effective investment option automatically rebalances monthly, ensuring investors consistently hold sector leaders in the ever-evolving crypto market.

Which sectors does the Revix Blue Chip Bundle cover?

Revix meticulously curates the Blue Chip Bundle for broad exposure to the major crypto focus sectors that are revolutionising the way we see the world.

The Blue Chip Bundle eliminates the need to navigate the market and identify the top sectors and its performers. This hassle-free approach provides you with a stress-free and effortless way to invest in a diverse range of sectors.

Benefits of investing in the Revix Blue Chip Bundle?

1. Own the best-in-class cryptocurrencies

Blue chip cryptocurrencies are renowned for their reliability, large market capitalisations, and long-standing industry presence. These cryptocurrencies are embraced by global businesses and individuals, providing a sense of stability often absent in smaller cryptocurrencies.

2. High return potential

Blue chip cryptocurrencies have significant long-term growth potential as sector leaders gain greater mainstream adoption as blockchain technology matures.

3. Effortless diversification

The Blue Chip Bundle includes the market-leading cryptocurrencies of their respective sectors. This diversifies your portfolio and reduces risks by removing exposure to smaller, lesser-known cryptocurrencies that can be unpredictable and more prone to downturns.

4. Automatic monthly rebalancing

With automated monthly updates, this Crypto Bundle consistently incorporates the most valuable cryptocurrencies to optimise market investment coverage and ensure the inclusion of high-performing cryptos while excluding underperforming ones.

Where can I access the Blue Chip Bundle?

Revix, a Cape Town-based investment platform founded in 2018 and backed by JSE-listed Sabvest, launches its new Blue Chip Bundle on May 2nd, 2023, offering a cost-effective way to invest in sector-leading blue chip cryptocurrencies.

Revix’s state-of-the-art security measures protect users and provide peace of mind in the exciting and fast-paced world of crypto.

