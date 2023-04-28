iStore’s new Apple Premium Partner concept store is the first of its kind in Africa

iStore recently opened Africa’s first Apple Premium Partner (APP) store at Eastgate Mall, Johannesburg. Inspired by Apple’s iconic store concept, this store offers the Apple experience and delivers a completely new level of customer service.

This store is one of a few in the world, the world’s first Apple Premium Partner Store opened in August 2022 in Zurich, Switzerland.

“At iStore Eastgate, customer experience and customer care is our number one priority.”

“It is the ultimate destination to get the full Apple experience, complemented by iStore’s unique benefits and services like iCare warranty range, Vodacom, MTN and Telkom cellular contract upgrades, trade-in and many more”, says Chris Dodd, iStore CEO.”

At 287sqm, iStore Eastgate has a renewed design in line with the Apple style, a spacious well-lit interior, this store offers a lot more to customers:

Training and workshops – iStore already offers daily product training at selected stores and online through the iStore meets programme, but it will offer an expanded series of informative training and workshops at this location. The future line-up includes training workshops for beginners and advanced users of iPhone, Mac, iPad and Apple Watch. More information regarding this series and how to book will be available soon.

In-store repairs on iPhone, Mac and iPad – iStore Eastgate will feature an on-site hardware repair workshop that will assist with a wide variety of Apple repairs, including Authorised iPhone Screen Repairs and battery replacements as well as other iPhone, Mac and iPad repairs.

Small and Medium Business (SMB) Focus – With a strong focus on SMB customers, this store will assist small business with their growth through training, tech support and offer affordable ways for businesses to purchase Apple products – through preferential pricing, monthly payment and various trade-in options.

Be sure to visit the store to experience a full assortment of Apple’s innovative products and ecosystem.