Nespresso South Africa launches a colour revolution with Vertuo Pop

Nespresso is excited to launch the Vertuo Pop machine to complement its Vertuo range as the smallest and most affordable machine for Vertuo to date.

Vertuo offers over 30 unique coffee blends and single origins in a range of cup sizes for coffee lovers to enjoy their favourite drink any way they like, whatever the moment from just the touch of a button.

Francisco Nogueira, Business Executive Officer for Nespresso Middle East & Africa explained.

“By introducing Vertuo in South Africa, we are expanding at-home coffee options for coffee lovers and meeting the needs of consumers across the country who enjoy large cups of coffee with the high-quality Nespresso is known for.”

“With Vertuo Pop we are introducing the most compact and colourful machine in our Vertuo range, without compromise on versatility or convenience for every taste and moment, delivering the full Nespresso experience.”

Nespresso Vertuo Pop machine adds a burst of colour to any coffee corner, no matter how big or small. With six new colourways, Vertuo Pop allows coffee lovers to make a statement that suits their style.

The newest member of the Vertuo family provides Nespresso customers with the freedom to personalise and add a style statement to their space in colours, from classic Liquorice Black or Coconut White, to vibrant and playful Spicy Red, Mango Yellow, Aqua Mint or Pacific Blue.

Vertuo technology

As with the rest of the Vertuo range, Vertuo Pop has Centrifusion technology.

At the touch of a button, the intelligent system uses barcode technology to recognise the coffee variety being brewed and automatically adjusts the extraction parameters – such as infusion time, water temperature and flow rate, rotational speed and cup length – to the precise levels selected by coffee experts for each blend.

This ensures each cup is tailor made to the specific coffee blend, revealing quality aroma and crema each time.

The infusion phase allows the water to saturate the roasted and ground coffee. The capsule then spins up to 4,000 rotations per minute, optimising the flow of water to extract the flavours and create a dark full-bodied coffee, finished with a silky and generous crema.

Versatility – enjoying the Vertuo range

Vertuo range proposes coffee lovers over 30 exceptional permanent coffees and seasonal limited editions. The different-sized capsules tailor to the range of coffee cup sizes, each carefully blended and roasted to deliver a quality coffee experience.

Whether you are in the mood to impress your friends over brunch or if you’re looking to indulge in your favourite latte, Vertuo Pop offers versatility for every taste, and moment with five cup sizes available, Alto (355ml), Mug (230ml), Gran Lungo (150ml), Double Espresso (80ml) and Espresso (40ml), perfect to pair with the Nespresso Aeroccino milk frother to recreate your favourite coffee recipes at home.

Nespresso’s commitment to sustainability

Sustainability is at the heart of everything Nespresso does. The company is committed to making a positive difference for people and the planet, while bringing some of the most exquisite coffees to consumers.

In line with this approach, all Nespresso coffee capsules, including the Vertuo range, are made from 80% recycled aluminium, which carefully protects the freshness, quality and taste of the coffees. Nespresso has invested in its recycling programs and is committed to making it as simple and convenient as possible for consumers to recycle their used capsules.

The Vertuo Pop coffee machine is made with 35% recycled plastic, with the packaging made of 99.5% recycled materials.

Vertuo Pop features

The innovative new Vertuo Pop machine is designed to enrich the coffee experience:

Centrifusion extraction (rotational extraction) system to gently and precisely brew coffee. The rotation reaches up to 4000 rotations per minute to fully extract the coffee

Barcode reading technology which adjusts the brewing parameters such as the cup size, temperature, rotational speed, flow rate and time the water is in contact with the coffee to allow for precise extraction

Simple and convenient one touch button

30 second pre-heating time

Adjustable cup platform

Automatic off mode after 2 minutes of non-use

Dimensions: 136 x 426 x 250 mm

Weight: 3.5kg

Water tank capacity: 0.6l

Consumption: A+

Made with 35% recycled plastic

Vertuo Pop is R 3,399.00 per machine and is now available in Nespresso boutiques across South Africa and online.

Follow @nespresso and @nespresso.za to keep up to date with all the latest Nespresso news.