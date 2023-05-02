Coping with power cuts at home: Solutions for every budget

Load shedding has become a fact of life across Mzansi. As they so often do in challenging situations, South Africans have responded with a mixture of exasperation, humour and resilience.

The shared experience of load shedding has spawned a great many memes, but on a more serious note, it is having an impact on every aspect of our lives.

Business losses are mounting, and people are facing inconvenience and even danger as a result of not having mains electricity for up to 12 hours per day.

One way to avoid the feeling of powerlessness is to invest in load shedding solutions and achieve a degree of independence from the grid.

In this regard, South Africa is fortunate in having a sunny climate, and an entrepreneurial culture that celebrates the ‘make a plan’ mentality.

Load shedding solutions from Bob Shop

At Bob Shop, we are committed to helping people not just survive load shedding, but thrive in spite of it.

In particular, we are offering great deals on inverters – devices that have become a must-have home appliance for South Africans.

Inverters work by converting electricity from AC (mains power) to DC (battery power) and back again. When mains power is available, an inverter will use it to charge a bank of batteries.

As soon as the power fails (due to load shedding or a fault), this process is reversed, with the inverter taking power from the batteries and supplying it to your home and business.

The benefits of inverters

Living with an inverter is all about managing the load – that is, carefully considering which devices you will link to your inverter.

Your power requirement will determine the size of the inverter you need, and the capacity of the batteries.

Devices with elements (such as kettles, geysers, irons and electric ovens) require a great deal of energy, and cannot be run from most inverters.

However, an inverter will let you run most other domestic and office devices, including lights, fans, computers, phone chargers, TVs, Wi-Fi routers and so on.

Inverters offer multiple advantages over other load shedding solutions. When compared to generators, they are much more environmentally friendly (no diesel or petrol fumes).

Plus, they’re extremely quiet, so won’t upset your neighbours. As you don’t need to buy and store fuel, inverters are both cheaper and safer to run than generators.

Inverter technology has evolved significantly in recent years, with advances including lithium-ion batteries (which offer a longer lifespan) and pure sine wave technology (better for high-tech devices).

For a greater degree of independence from mains power, inverters can be combined with solar panels, meaning that you can use free solar energy to contribute to charging your batteries.

Which inverter system is right for your home?

Bob Shop has great deals on a wide range of inverter systems, ranging from entry-level options designed to supply power to the most essential home systems, right through to solutions that can power almost everything in your house.

Choosing the perfect system for your home is all about weighing up your needs and budget.

Backup for your home router

If you work from home, having your router online is essential. In fact, when it comes to security, entertainment and pretty much every aspect of modern life, keeping your router’s lights on is non-negotiable.

The good news is that routers don’t need all that much power, and if that’s all you want on, you can find solutions from as little as R600.

Many of these mini-UPS devices will also let you charge your phone at the same time.

Stylish, compact solutions for AC power

If you want to do more than just run your router, then you’ll need to spend more – but at higher price points there are a wide range of options, including inverters and portable power stations that can charge or run multiple devices for hours at a time.

Trust us, load shedding is much easier to bear when you can still watch TV and keep your lights on.

RCT Megapower Banks

RCT is a mid-range brand that produces more powerful AC power banks – they can be used to run multiple devices and, if you work from home, can ensure that your laptop, screens and printers are always on, so you never have to stress about missing a deadline – even at Stage 6!

ECOFLOW inverters

ECOFLOW manufactures and distributes a range of self-contained inverter and battery systems, allowing you to choose the capacity and output you require.

From relatively small devices that are ideal for camping and other outdoor activities to whole-home backup power solutions, ECOFLOW is rapidly building a great reputation.

South African consumers and businesses have been quick to notice that ECOFLOW inverters and portable power stations don’t just look great, but really perform.

Their sleek, compact design means that they can be easily integrated into any setting, while the fact that they pack a powerful punch means that in most situations, you can almost forget about load shedding.

ECOFLOW also produces their own range of solar panels, so you can top up your batteries without waiting for mains power and reduce your overall cost per kWh.

Bluetti inverters

While ECOFLOW represents a premium load shedding solution, Bob Shop also has more affordable inverter technology in the shape of the Bluetti range.

Bluetti is known for their great-value approach to load shedding solutions, and, like ECOFLOW, they can be combined with solar panels, including Bluetti’s innovative, space-saving folding models.

Inverter Trolley Solutions

Think of these as inverters on wheels. While they may not be as compact as some of the options we discussed above, they have the advantage of being more portable.

This means that you can move them around your house as you require – for example, from your home office during the day to your lounge in the evening and then your bedroom at night – much easier than having extension cables running everywhere.

Depending on the brand you choose, and the power and battery capacity you require, trolley inverters can cost anything from around R7 000 to almost R30 000. Top trolley inverter brands include RCT, Mecer and Lalela.

Installed Inverter Solutions

If you want to really put the stress of load shedding behind you, you can look at inverter solutions that require installation by professional electricians.

With an installed inverter, you can essentially have every socket in your house running on inverter power when the mains power fails. In other words, you’ll pretty much stop even noticing load shedding.

Two of the most popular brands of whole-house inverters in South Africa are Sunsynk and Deye Inverters, with Sunsynk in particular being designed to also work with solar power inputs.

The luxury option

If you simply have to have the best of everything, no matter what the cost, then we have one word for you: Victron.

These inverters are designed in the Netherlands and stand out not just for their distinctive blue casings, but for their exceptional performance.

For a life that’s essentially free of load shedding, Victron is the name to know.

Is your inverter underperforming?

If you were an early adopter of inverter technology and you’ve had your system for a few years, you may have noticed that it is not doing as well as it once was. That’s almost certainly due to the batteries it’s paired with.

If you have gel batteries, it may be time to consider upgrading to lithium batteries.

Gel batteries can only “cycle” (that is, be charged and discharged) a limited number of times before they start to fail. While they are more affordable, gel batteries tend to be heavy and cumbersome and have a limited life.

However, in many cases you can replace your old gel batteries with new lithium batteries, which can last for many more cycles (in other words, they have a much longer lifespan).

These are some of the names to look out for if you’re in the market for replacement batteries: BlueNova Batteries, Greenrich, Dyness Batteries and the Freedom Won range.

Let’s keep the lights on

Load shedding isn’t going away any time soon, but knowing that Bob Shop has you covered in terms of load shedding solutions means that you can still walk on the sunny side of the street – no matter what stage we get to.

