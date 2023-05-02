Boost your company growth – offer Microsoft Services through First Distribution

By Natasha Bezuidenhout

Microsoft Services, also referred to as Microsoft Consulting Services (MCS) or Professional Services, is a critical part of Microsoft’s overall business strategy.

It helps organizations adopt and optimize Microsoft technology solutions, enabling them to realize the full potential of their investments.

The Microsoft Partner ecosystem (MSPs) offers a broad range of consulting and support services, including design, implementation, migration, and ongoing support for Microsoft products and solutions.

There are Microsoft Services solutions for on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments, as well as specialised services for areas such as security, data analytics, and artificial intelligence.

The need for Microsoft Services

Microsoft Services is a critical offering because of the rapidly evolving technology landscape.

As digital transformation becomes increasingly important, organizations need to adopt new technologies and capabilities to remain competitive.

Microsoft Services helps organizations navigate this complexity and stay ahead of the curve, leveraging the latest technologies and best practices to drive business results.

Another important aspect of Microsoft Services is the partner ecosystem, as partners play a crucial role in delivering Microsoft Services through their specialized expertise and local market knowledge.

The partner ecosystem is a diverse and vibrant community of companies that ranges from global system integrators to small boutique firms.

These partners work closely with Microsoft to deliver solutions that meet the unique needs of each customer.

Challenges for Microsoft Partners

However, the partner ecosystem is not without its challenges, and one of the biggest challenges is the pace of change in the technology landscape.

Partners need to stay up to date with the latest technologies and best practices to remain competitive, and they also need to be able to adapt quickly to changing customer needs and market conditions.

There may be several reasons why Microsoft Partners may not offer Microsoft Services in South Africa.

Some of these reasons include:

1. Limited resources

Offering deployment and migration services requires a significant investment of resources, including trained professionals, specialised tools, and infrastructure.

Some partners in South Africa may not have the resources or capacity to offer these services.

2. A possible lack of demand

When looking at the vast majority of SMBs not yet embarking on digital strategies and leveraging key technologies to enhance their businesses, as well as the capabilities provided by Microsoft for enhanced collaboration and productivity, it may seem that one of the reasons could be a lack of demand for these services.

This may be due to a lack of awareness of the benefits, limited budgets for IT services, or a preference for alternative products and services.

3. Competing priorities

We note that many partners may have other priorities to take precedence over offering Microsoft products and services.

4. Regulatory and compliance challenges

South Africa has specific regulatory requirements that may impact the delivery of Microsoft Services.

Partners may need to comply with certain regulations to offer these services, which can be challenging and time-consuming.

5. Limited access to training and support

Partners may not know that they have access to training and support needed to offer Microsoft Services effectively.

This may be due to a lack of training programs or limited availability of Microsoft resources in country.

Delivering Microsoft Services

It’s a chicken and egg situation where we understand that investment in resources is tricky when you have not reached some sort of scale.

However, we need to consider that delivering these services is a key part of profitability and new revenue streams.

Yet another challenge is that many partners are not leveraging the investments and sponsorship they have been provided effectively, nor are they enrolling their resources in free technical training and exams.

To address these challenges, First Distribution and First for Cloud is investing heavily in its partner ecosystem, providing training, support, and resources to help partners build expertise and stay competitive.

Leveraging our Microsoft Services is a start and buys the partner time to reach scale.

It offers the partner the ability to position more value with their customer and to ensure the customer is getting the most out of the technology they are paying for.

Our enablement and skills investments go a long way in supporting the partner to get to adequate technical levels, to get certified and ultimately to reach the new Microsoft Designation competencies.

In conclusion, First Distribution as a Microsoft Solutions and Services Aggregator (SSA) is critical to helping the partner ecosystem adopt and grow their ability to better position Microsoft as a key technology that can be leveraged by all business sizes.

With our key focus in Security Assessments, we hope to evolve the ecosystem in taking it up a nudge and become key players in cloud technology.

First Distribution is continually investing in its partner ecosystem to provide partners with the resources, training, and support they need to offer Microsoft Services effectively.

We work closely with our partners to understand their needs and challenges, and to help them to develop tailored solutions to meet the unique requirements of their customers.

Click here to learn more about offering Microsoft Services through First Distribution.