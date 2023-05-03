Say hello to your new favourite smartphone – Redmi 12C from Xiaomi

The brand-new Redmi 12C from leading tech giant Xiaomi is now available. This is a must-have device for all South African consumers looking for powerful performance at an unbeatable price.

This smartphone boasts amazing standout features such as an immersive display, a long-lasting battery, advanced and responsive fingerprint sensor, dual camera, memory extension and a powerful loudspeaker making it an all-round smartphone and the perfect choice for people who aren’t willing to compromise on quality but refuse to break the bank.

Packed with these remarkable features, it comes as no surprise that the Redmi 12C is one of the most powerful smartphones within its price range and is now available in-country for R 2999 as the recommended retail selling price.

Packed with the powerful MediaTek Helio G85 processor, the Redmi 12C offers an exceptional user experience at a fraction of the cost of high-end devices. The device is also capable of up 1TB storage extension, allowing for smoother day-to-day operations, quicker app starts, and more storage space for your content.

But that’s not all – the Redmi 12C also comes with an advanced and responsive fingerprint sensor, allowing you to unlock the phone, open an app, or authenticate a mobile payment by simply placing your finger directly on the display.

Plus, with its large 6.71″ HD+ display and sleek 20.6:9 aspect ratio, you’ll enjoy a better and more immersive experience when reading, watching videos, and gaming.

With its 50MP main camera which comes equipped with powerful HDR and Night mode for clearer city nightscape pictures, now is the perfect time to capture all our vivid moments with greater detail, thanks to the Redmi 12C.

Its stylish and ergonomic design with a flat edge and unibody curved back means having the phone out of your hand might be a challenge, it not only looks great, but it feels perfect in your palm too.

You’re also spoilt for choice when it comes to choosing which Redmi 12C best caters to your needs as the smartphone is available in two colours: Graphic Grey or Ocean Blue.

What are you waiting for? get your hands on the Redmi 12C at Xiaomi stores, Sandton City and Canal Walk Capetown, Takealot, Vodacom, MTN and various retail stores nationwide, amongst others today for a vivid experience backed by the unbeatable features this smartphone has to offer!

Upgrade to Redmi 12C today for the ultimate mobile experience.