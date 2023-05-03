Forty Winks. Live. Eat. Sleep. Repeat

The Forty Winks brand is a bed brand devoted to long-term and quality sleep.

Forty Winks beds are optimised to give you the best night’s sleep.

No matter what level of firmness or comfort you prefer, the beds are designed to fully support your body.

We make it so we know it’s good.

In our fast-paced world, good sleep is essential for a healthy and productive day.

That’s why Forty Winks beds are designed to give you the deepest sleep possible.

The beds are designed to fully support the body no matter what firmness you prefer.

They are sturdy, comfortable and available in three comfort levels and all bed sizes.

Locally manufactured with love.

Made by South Africans – For South Africans Forty Winks is a Dial•a•Bed family brand.

With all the research done taking into account the needs of South Africans, you won’t find a brand more suited and made locally.

We pride ourselves on only stocking beds that we feel live up to our high standard of sleep!

Features & Benefits

Comfortable – Forty Winks offers comfortable mattresses that are essential for good sleep.

A mattress that is neither too soft nor too firm can provide the right amount of support for your body, allowing you to relax and fall asleep quickly.

Variety of Sizes – The Forty Winks range offers bed sizes from king to single beds so that you can find your perfect bed size.

Supportive Frame – Forty Winks beds have supportive frames to provide the right amount of stability and support for your body, reducing the risk of back pain and other discomforts.

Shop at Dial•a•Bed

Forty Winks mattresses are comfortable, supportive and infused with high-quality materials.

Plus, we stock the range in 5 different sizes. To support all your needs.

Ask a Sleep Expert in-store to try out our Comfort Test area so you can experience a Forty Winks bed today, don’t just take our word for it, try it.

Visit any of our 74 stores nationwide or shop online at www.dialabed.co.za