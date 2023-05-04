Leroy Merlin launches new ScanPayGo app – Built by Codehesion

Leroy Merlin has launched its new ScanPayGo smartphone app, which allows customers to skip checkout lines when shopping in-store.

The app was built by Codehesion, South Africa’s leading mobile app development company.

As the “new way to shop”, the ScanPayGo app allows customers to walk into a Leroy Merlin store and browse the vast range of home improvement items as they normally would.

When a customer sees something they like, they simply open the ScanPayGo app, scan the barcode of the item, and add it to their online cart.

Once they have scanned and added all the items they need, they pay for their purchase in the app using their preferred payment method.

The ScanPayGo app then provides customers with a unique QR code that allows them to bypass traditional checkout lines and use a self-checkout system.

“Say goodbye to long queues and enjoy a more streamlined shopping experience. The app is perfect for those who are always on-the-go, or for those who prefer a more efficient way of shopping,” states the ScanPayGo app listing.

