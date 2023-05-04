CRM software for South African businesses – Get notified before your team drops the ball

Imagine a system that not only helps you automate repetitive tasks; it also enables you to identify pain points within your company and its sales processes.

A CRM system that notifies you before the ball ever gets dropped.

Now, imagine this system and its people understand your unique challenges as a South African business owner. A South African CRM system tailored to map out your sales processes, helping you close sales and improve customer experience and retention.

Measure as much as you can

BaseCloud CRM can track every email, call, form submission or contact point to your business.

Tracking these contact points will help you understand which leads come from which sources (marketing channels), such as billboards, Google Ads, vehicle branding, social media, etc.

This lets you know where to spend your money, as you can identify which source brings in the most money.

Imagine having one dashboard showing you exactly where all your leads or clients are coming from but also seeing all communication points for that lead or client in one central place.

By measuring all of these contact points and all other communication to and from the customer, you will be able to identify potential problems in your marketing and sales processes and have the chance to fix them before they become problems.

Typical questions that business owners have are:

I’m spending a lot of money on marketing but not getting a good return on investment – what could be wrong? Are all my leads being followed up with? Is my sales team doing what they are supposed to? How do I grow my business without dropping the ball? How do I know what marketing is really working for me? How do I get more out of my marketing without spending more money?

If any of the above questions sound familiar to you, we can help. By implementing an effective CRM solution, these questions will be answered, and you will have your finger on the pulse of your business.

The sales process is SUPPOSED TO BE SIMPLE:

Do excellent marketing, have great processes, follow up with leads, and close deals.

However, issues can creep into this supposedly simple process, especially those sneaky ones you are unaware of.

BaseCloud has found that in South Africa, businesses miss up to 30% of phone calls – and they don’t even know it!

Missed calls are only one inefficiency that costs you money and diminishes your marketing return on investment.

If you are spending R10,000 per month on your advertising and you get 100 phone calls, by missing 30% of your phone calls, you are essentially throwing away R3,000 per month in marketing spend and countless more in potential clients.

These missed calls may be due to understaffing, bad phone connections due to load-shedding, rushed times, telephone system problems, and other possible issues.

Despite these perfectly good reasons, the potential customer isn’t calling back and has already found another supplier.

Even worse, you wouldn’t have known about them if these calls weren’t tracked.

By tracking your phone calls, how can this help your business?

You will be able to measure the following:

The customer telephone number that tried to reach you. The number of successful phone calls, with their voice recordings. The number of missed phone calls.

With this, you can use your CRM to action these ‘missed opportunities’ and to put automated processes in place to notify your team to stop the hypothetical R3,000 per month ‘bleed’.

As you can see, one simple thing to track can add a lot of value to your business, and you will likely never find and understand your company’s unique pain points if you don’t track everything.

With BaseCloud’s South African CRM software, you can invest in worthwhile marketing and understand any inefficiencies in your marketing and sales process.

Sales and Marketing Automation

In today’s fast-paced business world, time is money. The more time your marketing and sales teams spend on repetitive tasks, the less time they have to focus on high-value activities like building

customer relationships and closing deals.

That’s where automation comes in.

By implementing automation in your marketing and sales processes, you can streamline repetitive tasks, reduce manual errors, and free up your team’s time to focus on what matters – driving revenue and growth.

Here are some specific things that we can automate to provide you with immediate value:

Lead capturing. Emails and SMSs. Notifications to your sales team and customers. Reminders that ensure your unique business ‘flow’ is followed. Quoting and invoicing. Daily/Weekly/Monthly reporting.

Why not outsource these tasks to software that rules out human error and frees your team’s time to focus on what truly matters?

Automation can help you at every sales funnel stage, from lead generation to customer retention.

You can use automation to:

Qualify leads more efficiently and accurately.

Personalise your communication and follow-up based on customer behaviour and preferences.

Streamline your sales process and reduce the time it takes to close deals.

Automate customer service and support to improve customer experience and retention.

Implementing automation in your marketing and sales processes is not just a nice-to-have – it’s a must-have if you want to stay competitive and grow your business.

Consider a CRM system that is simple and user-friendly, and it helps you to leverage automation to supercharge your marketing and sales efforts.

Introducing BaseCloud CRM.

BaseCloud CRM is a CRM system perfect for any South African business. Every business, especially small businesses, should be able to reap the benefits of an easy-to-use CRM system.

With BaseCloud CRM, you will partner with specialists that will get you set up, train your team, listen to your suggestions and develop fantastic automation unique to your requirements.

Features and Benefits

BaseCloud CRM system enables businesses to strengthen relationships with customers, potential clients, partners and suppliers.

It’s all in the name: Customer Relationship Management. In an increasingly competitive market, how you manage and use your information will be the difference between growth and stagnation in your business.

1. WhatsApp Integration

With WhatsApp integration and automation, businesses can handle multiple conversations simultaneously, leading to faster response time and reduced wait times for customers. This also allows businesses to handle high volumes of enquiries with minimal human intervention.

Having WhatsApp integrated with BaseCloud CRM can help you to automatically:

Send requested documents to customers.

Take the customer through a series of questions, where answers can be provided immediately.

Route certain enquiries to the correct people or departments within your business.

Send quotes and invoices based on specific requirements from the customer.

Update a customer on certain key events that take place in the customer journey.

Schedule appointments and bookings.

Provide immediate customer support.

2. Automatic Lead Capturing

Gain as much insight as possible by measuring where all your leads are coming from.

3. Call Integration

By measuring your phone calls, you will be able to make important decisions, and you will be able to address potential problems arising from them.

4. Email and SMS from the CRM System

Save time sending repetitive messaging that you can template, and have the CRM system send bulk emails and SMSs.

5. Email Notifications

Have the CRM notify you or your team of important information based on your preferences.

6. MailChimp and Email Integrations

Have your CRM perfectly synced up with your emailing software, like MailChimp, to ensure your email campaigns are perfect based on the most up-to-date information about the customer.

7. CRM Reminders

Follow a simple list of reminders that the CRM creates for you every day to avoid dropping the ball. We can customise these reminders to your exact needs.

8. Accounting Integration

Speed up and simplify your quoting and invoicing process.

9. Failure Reporting

Keep tabs on clients’ progress automatically – the CRM will send you notifications of ‘failure’.

10. Call Connect

Need to get in touch with your leads faster?

Call Connect is a feature that gets you in contact with your potential customer in under 30 seconds with a phone call! Now that is how you stand out from your competition.

See the typical sequence of events below.

11. Digital Marketing Reports

Reporting should be simple, so keep it simple and LIVE. Always stay up to date with how your digital campaigns are performing.

Get the Most Out of Your Business

BaseCloud CRM was created with the unique challenges of the South African market in mind, and we’re committed to helping you succeed in any way possible.

Let’s talk about how we can help your business grow in 2023.