Find your perfect car with Motus.cars’ latest advertising campaign

motus.cars ’ mission to empower South African car buyers with a secure and hassle-free platform to find their dream car is expressed through their new ‘Find Your ____ Car’ advertising campaign.

Life is full of inspirational moments that make us feel alive and remind us of what truly matters. Whether it’s a road trip with friends, a family holiday, or a romantic getaway, these moments are the ones we cherish and remember for years to come. Finding the right car can make these moments even more special, providing comfort, safety, and style that enhance the journey.

The fresh new “Find Your ____ Car” advertising campaign, which promotes Motus’ unique online showroom, reminds us that whatever car we’re searching for, we will find it on motus.cars.

With themes created around life moments such as “My pets are my kids”, “Space for one more”, and “Let’s get out of town”, the Find Your ____ Car advertising campaign is designed to inspire South African car-buyers to browse the motus.cars website to find the car that fits their unique needs and desires. As the campaign grows, more themes around life-moments will be added, which will appeal to all South Africans, because of the quirky topics and delightful imagery.

This campaign, set to make a big impact with its wide-ranging rollout strategy across various media platforms, reminds us that our car is not just a mode of transportation, but an extension of our lifestyle.

Whether you’re a pet-lover, an adventurer seeking new experiences, or a growing family needing more space, with over 10,000 cars listed on the website, motus.cars has a car that is perfect for you.

Since its launch in November 2020, this vehicle aggregator website has grown by leaps and bounds, gaining popularity and earning the trust of countless South African car buyers. Customers can rest assured that every pre-owned car sold on motus.cars has undergone a comprehensive check to ensure it’s in great condition.

Whether it’s a second-hand car or a demo car, motorbike or truck, motus.cars has everything you need to find your perfect vehicle.

motus.cars also offers financing options to make the car buying experience seamless and stress-free, including a vehicle finance calculator to determine the cost of ownership. In addition, vehicle owners can have their car valued through the website, and even trade-in their current car, regardless of the brand. Another unique feature of the website is that shoppers can compare across new, demo and used cars, which makes car-shopping so much easier.

So, if you’re thinking of buying a car, look no further than motus.cars, where you can “Find Your ____ Car”.

