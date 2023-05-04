Why iStore is the best place to upgrade to a new iPhone

Whether it comes along every year or every second year, depending on your preferred contract, upgrading your iPhone cellular contract is an exciting occasion.

All the more so if you’re moving on and moving up to a new-model iPhone.

And these days, the upgrade process is easier than ever at iStore. iStore provides new contracts and upgrades on Vodacom, MTN, or Telkom, no matter where you initially signed your iPhone contract.

You can pop into any iStore across the country and upgrade on the spot – all under one roof. If you’re more of a stay-at-home type, for total convenience, you can upgrade just as easily by applying online here.

There’s a new quick, easy, and convenient way for you to upgrade your Vodacom contract to iPhone 14, online at iStore, it can take as quick as 10 minutes and you can upgrade from anywhere.

You will be able to complete your upgrade application and have your new iPhone 14 delivered on the same day in major city centers.

You can also trade-in and upgrade your Telkom iPhone contract annually at iStore. Don’t need to wait 2 years to get the latest iPhone, you can get a new iPhone every year.

Choose a new iPhone every 12 months and pick one of the latest great-value Telkom contract deals at iStore.

It’s easy to trade in and upgrade. I am sure you are wondering about the process of trading in and how much hassle it might involve. iStore has two options for you, which are both simple to get done.

You can either pop into your local iStore with your phone or trade-in online from the comfort of your home. You can use your trade-in to reduce your monthly cellular contract payments or you can trade in to immediately discount the purchase towards a new iPhone or you can trade-in and get cash back.

You could get up to R20,000 cash back when trading in your old iPhone to upgrade your iPhone contract. Find out how much you can get back for your old iPhone here.

When you upgrade your iPhone at iStore, you’ll also get a range of great value-added benefits for free. iCare Plus Two-Year Extended Warranty, for one, which includes a screen replacement, is valued at R1,999.

Finally, your iPhone upgrade at iStore also entitles you to a free six-month subscription to ReactPlus, an exclusive emergency-response app, developed in conjunction with iStore. You can then continue subscribing to ReactPlus for only R39 a month.

So if you’ve got an upgrade coming up, there’s only one place you need to visit to celebrate the happy occasion. See you at iStore!

