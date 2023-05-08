Pundi X South Africa partners with The Scoin Shop – Transforming the gold exchange industry through crypto payments

Blockchain-based point-of-sale solutions provider Pundi X South Africa has partnered with The Scoin Shop to transform the local gold exchange industry.

Through the partnership, The Scoin Shop’s customers can now pay for their purchases with cryptocurrency.

Thanks to Pundi X’s innovative crypto payment technology – called XPOS – The Scoin Shop has already begun accepting cryptocurrency payments at its nine retail locations and Head Office.

Pundi X’s XPOS point-of-sale devices, enables The Scoin Shop to accept payment in over 70 digital currencies, while mitigating the volatility usually associated with cryptocurrency transactions.

By integrating with Binance Pay, the XPOS supports more than 70 cryptocurrencies listed on Binance, ensuring a secure and efficient transaction experience. Furthermore, the XPOS software is able to accept payments using digital currencies like Bitcoin, Tether, Ethereum and Binance Coin with any decentralized crypto wallet.

To ensure that merchants face no volatility, each payment made in cryptocurrency is immediately exchanged into a stable coin. Additionally, the platform offers rand settlements, guaranteeing that the merchant receives the exact amount the customer paid, further minimizing exposure to market fluctuations.

Thanks to this technology, The Scoin Shop customers can get their hands on high-value gold products – ranging from Krugerrands to medallions and bars – in more ways than ever before.

Transforming the industry

The partnership between Pundi X South Africa and The Scoin Shop represents a big milestone in the South African cryptocurrency industry, as it shows that high-value merchants recognize the advantages of providing crypto payment solutions.

Pundi X South Africa believes this will drive greater mainstream acceptance in South Africa and will increase trust in cryptocurrency in the country.

According to Daniel Katz, Managing Director of Pundi X South Africa, this development is expected to encourage more businesses to embrace cryptocurrency payment options in the future, ultimately enhancing customer satisfaction.

The Scoin Shop will also benefit from the partnership through offering more payment methods, which will result in happier customers.

Become an XPOS merchant

Pundi X South Africa makes it easy for merchants to integrate XPOS into their payment systems.

To begin, the standard Know Your Customer (KYC) verification process is completed in alignment with financial regulations.

Then, a merchant agreement is signed with Pundi X South Africa. Once the agreement is in place, merchants can immediately begin accepting crypto payments from their customers. For more information about the process click here.

Learn more about adding XPOS as a payment method for your customers – visit the Pundi X South Africa website and follow Pundi X South Africa on Twitter and Instagram.

To get in touch email us at [email protected] or send us a message on Whatsapp at +27 (79) 443-9375.