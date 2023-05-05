Brighten every moment with our Hikvision commercial displays

Looking for a seamless display solution with zero delay and ultra-clear visuals? Or easy-to-use, intelligent and interactive touchscreens for your daily meetings? Are you building a complex digital signage network to boost your business opportunities?

Whatever your applications – and aspirations – might be, you’ll find the optimal products from Hikvision’s line of commercial displays.

With our trail-blazing technologies, Hikvision commercial displays can satisfy your diverse needs in any scenario.

Give customers and visitors an indelible visual experience, and give users better functionality with Hikvision’s patented, image-improving technology and remote control features.

LED technologies

Hikvision’s Outdoor and Indoor LED Displays are gaining popularity in the South African market.

With old traditional fabric banners requiring a lot of maintenance and installation, the advertising market is turning to digital alternatives that are far more convenient and affordable.

At Hikvision, we have a large range of commercial LED displays available that can be used in different situations – such as Indoor LEDs, Outdoor LEDs, Rental LEDs, Transparent LEDs, LED Poster Displays, LED Video Walls, and more.

Supported by advanced technologies like HDR10, PixMaster, and 16-bit colour depth, Hikvision LED displays provide an ideal visual solution for every need.

Hikvision LED displays also feature remote control functionality, optional dual power, signal redundancy, and auto-dehumidification with an all-around user-friendly experience.

Hikvision Outdoor Fixed LED Displays

Hikvision outdoor fixed LEDs apply to various commercial display scenarios.

Whether you’re searching for high brightness, a slim form factor, full pixel pitch from P2.5 to P16, or an IP65 rating for water and dust resistance, Hikvision outdoor fixed LEDs can meet all your needs.

Hikvision Outdoor LED Cabinet – CLF and GLF Series

Energy-efficient and cost-effective

Powered by common cathode technology, cabinets achieve up to 50%* energy reduction over conventional products and reduce power costs in the long-term.

Ultra Bright, up to 10,000 nits

Equipped with gold wire, cabinets reduce resistance effectively with stable performance, achieving high brightness at up to 10,000 nits.

Units light and air-conditioner free

Hikvision’s aluminium cabinets are about 40% lighter than conventional steel cabinets, and the dissipation design of the bottom shell provides better fireproof performance.

This enables the cabinet to operate without air conditioning below 60°C.

Hikvision Outdoor LED Cabinet – CLFS and CLFL Series

Energy-efficient and cost-effective

Powered by common cathode technology, these LED cabinets achieve up to 30% energy reduction over conventional products, and reduce power costs in the long-term use

Excellent Heat Dissipation

The dissipation design of the bottom shell provides better fireproof performance. This enables the cabinet to operate without air conditioning below 60°C. High-brightness models support added customization.

Ultra-light & air conditioner-free

Hikvision’s aluminium cabinets are about 40% lighter than conventional steel cabinets. Two cabinet size options provide greater flexibility for a wide range of applications, too

Indoor LED screens

We also offer our Hikvision indoor LED screen to South African businesses.

These fine-pitch LEDs provide tons of awesome features like patented image-improving technology and remote control functionality.

Between these and other features, you will get excellent visuals and an intuitive user experience.

Apart from traditional fixed LEDs, Hikvision also provides creative LEDs in different shapes.

This lets Hikvision satisfy personalized LED screen display requirements for specific scenarios – like meeting rooms, buildings, and retail shops.