TECNO Spark 10 Pro review – Excellent display and tons of storage

The TECNO Spark 10 Pro has launched in South Africa, and we got our hands on it ahead of time to review.

We were immediately impressed with its expansive suite of features, with the highlights including a 90Hz FHD screen, 8GB of base RAM and up to 8GB of VRAM, and 256GB of storage.

TECNO’s Spark 9 Pro already boasted an impressive array of technical features, but the Spark 10 Pro takes the popular TECNO range to new heights.

First-class screen and camera

When we turned on the Spark 10 Pro, its display was impressive for a smartphone in this price segment.

Its 6.8-inch FHD ultra-high-resolution display offers a fast 90Hz refresh rate and benefits from a DCI-P3 colour gamut that makes viewing images and videos a pleasure.

This high-quality screen is complemented by the Spark 10 Pro’s dual-sensor rear camera system – which is headlined by a 50MP primary sensor.

This camera system can capture video footage at up to 1440p quality – while selfies and video call are taken care of by a 32MP front camera.

Users won’t have to worry about blurry photos, either, as the TECNO Spark 10 Pro’s camera uses a smart focus system. Its Super Night Algorithm will give you gorgeous shots in the dark, too.

For enhancing selfies, the Spark 10 Pro’s front camera has an AI-powered beautification feature that will polish your snaps using a huge selection of parameters to ensure you’re always looking your best.

This feature is refined further with adaptive technologies that will continuously evolve to meet your preferences.

Ultimate performance

When it comes to performance, the Spark 10 Pro is headlined by a powerful 8-core MediaTek Helio G88 gaming CPU that uses embedded AI optimization to enhance network stability and operational smoothness when accessing online resources.

This makes the most of the Spark 10 Pro’s 16GB of memory – which comprises 8GB of base RAM and 8GB of virtual memory.

This doubling up of memory is possible thanks to TECNO’s Memory Fusion technology that runs apps faster and more smoothly, even when there is heavy background usage.

The 16GB of memory is complemented by 256GB of storage – more than enough to store all of your favourite apps, games, movies, and series.

TECNO then fitted the Spark 10 Pro with a 5,000mAh battery and an 18W charger to keep your smartphone running all day.

Get your TECNO Spark 10 Pro

The TECNO Spark 10 Pro is an excellent mid-range smartphone that offers outstanding value for money.

It is also compatible with several of TECNO’s other mobile products – including its Sonic 1 Earbuds and Watch 2 smartwatch.

We tried out these accessories and found that when paired with our TECNO Spark 10 Pro, they form a high-quality smart wearable ecosystem for far cheaper than competing brands.

This is yet another reason the TECNO Spark 10 Pro is an excellent smartphone for modern South Africans looking for excellent value for money.

You can get your SPARK 10 Pro from select TECNO retail partners for a recommended retail price of only R6,999.

Click here to learn more about the TECNO Spark 10 Pro.