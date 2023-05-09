Why your business should embrace low-code software development

JustSolve offers low-code software development solutions that will help your business modernise its legacy systems with the latest user interfaces and functionality.

Low-code enables businesses to build applications using visual interfaces and pre-built components, rather than writing lines and lines of code from scratch.

This approach simplifies software development and makes professional developers much more productive, which in turn leads to significantly faster time to market of new apps – with businesses reaping the benefits.

Why you need to modernise

Software modernisation is essential for businesses to remain competitive and retain talent that can support these systems.

Low-code solutions allow businesses to accelerate the execution of their digital transformation strategy, enabling seamless migration to new platforms with the latest technologies while retaining the value of their legacy investments.

Low-code solutions can also be combined with the latest AI-powered tools and services to modernise applications and build software faster and more efficiently, reducing costs, increasing agility, and significantly shortening time-to-value.

With hundreds of pre-built connectors to the likes of AWS, Google and Azure, these easy-to-use resources present an excellent opportunity to integrate new features into existing applications – providing companies with enhanced agility to respond to change quickly.

How JustSolve can help

JustSolve is an expert in both low-code and pro-code development and can assist your business in achieving its digital transformation goals.

JustSolve collaborates with corporates, enterprises, and established start-ups to drive new initiatives across several areas, such as these seven mission-critical areas:

Streamlining processes – Automate time-consuming tasks and eliminate manual processes to save time and resources.

Updating legacy systems – Modernise infrastructure and leverage the latest advances in software to enhance your operations and stay competitive.

Building exceptional user experiences – Deliver digital experiences for your customers to increase conversion rates, drive engagement, reduce customer churn and generate more revenue.

Seamless systems integration – Connect your systems and applications to improve workflows and make more informed business decisions.

Installing robust security – Identify potential security vulnerabilities in your systems and proactively mitigate the risk of data breaches and cyberattacks.

Compliance made easy – Manage complex regulatory requirements to ensure your business remains compliant.

New Software – Implement future-ready progressive technology across the application landscape with speed and quality.

Click here to find out more about the benefits JustSolve can bring to your business.