Making crypto easy with Easy Crypto

Cryptocurrencies have been steadily gaining traction globally and in South Africa in recent years.

Despite being a relatively new asset class, crypto has arguably outperformed many traditional asset classes and equities – with more growth potential in the future.

2023 alone has seen growth over 70% across cryptocurrencies.

This makes cryptocurrencies an appealing asset class offering alternative mediums of investment, possible hedge for inflation, and diversification to an existing investment portfolio.

At Easy Crypto we make it easy to buy and sell crypto in South Africa but we want to make sure you are well informed before jumping in.

Why crypto?

Cryptocurrencies are digital currencies that are decentralised and operate independently of governments or financial institutions.

This decentralisation is a core component of crypto providing distinct advantages over traditional fiat currencies, such as privacy, flexibility, and global accessibility regardless of geo-political borders.

Also, as prefaced above, cryptocurrencies have historically also performed remarkably well as an investment class despite their volatility.

They also respond differently compared to other equities when global events take place, making them an ideal asset to counterbalance your portfolio.

Top market coins such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Solana, and Ripple are just some of the many coins worthy of consideration to diversify any investment portfolio.

The future of finance

As a digital asset, cryptocurrencies make use of blockchain technology to facilitate many of their core functions and their native ecosystems.

That means many crypto assets are designed to fulfil specific functions, in addition to being a store of value and medium of exchange.

Ethereum (ETH), for example, facilitates the creation of smart contracts, Web3 applications, NFTs, and many other DeFi instruments.

Additionally, ETH has also been a strong crypto asset for those who wish to simply use the token as an alternative asset for diversification.

On the other hand, the simplicity and scarcity of Bitcoin (BTC) makes it comparable to gold as an appreciating asset to hedge against inflation and an alternative asset for storing value.

Crypto education

Easy Crypto has made crypto education a priority this year.

Whether you’re a beginner or just curious about the crypto ecosystem, we have developed a free crypto 101 course that will educate you on all the basics and fundamentals you need to know.

Jump start your crypto journey at the Easy Academy by visiting www.easyacademy.co.za.

Crypto made easy

Easy Crypto makes it simple and easy for South Africans to get started with cryptocurrencies. Getting started is as easy as signing up, getting verified, and browsing our collection of over 160+ crypto assets to choose from.

Unlike other centralised exchanges, Easy Crypto is a non-custodial exchange, which means we don’t hold your assets and deliver your crypto directly to your wallet where you hold true ownership of your assets.

We also provide additional features for our users to make the most out of their cryptocurrency investments, as outlined below:

Auto-buy

Auto-buy makes it easy to automate your crypto investments. Create custom order templates with your preferred coins, purchase amount, and how often you would like to make the order.

Once set, we will do the heavy lifting and execute the orders automatically based on your template.

This feature synchronises well with a popular crypto investment approach called DCA (dollar-cost averaging), that helps mitigate the volatility of the market by distributing the risk over a long period of time, based on the user’s risk tolerance and preference.

By automating the crypto purchasing process, users no longer have to worry about timing the market, while also benefiting from the lower exposure to risk associated with market volatility.

Portfolio tracker

The portfolio tracker provides our users a detailed overview of the market movements, price changes, and other detailed metrics.

Track the growth of your crypto portfolio, and/or import your past trading history to manage all your assets in one place and make more informed investment decisions.

OTC

OTC, or over-the-counter trading is a feature to accommodate our customers who wish to make high-volume trades with Easy Crypto.

Our OTC customers benefit from bespoke customer support service, customised fees, and higher levels of privacy and security.

About Easy Crypto ZA

Easy Crypto South Africa is a non-custodial exchange, meaning we deliver your crypto orders directly to your wallet address where you hold true ownership of your assets.

We provide over 160+ cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP), Ethereum (ETH), and many more.

Our collection of crypto assets include Stablecoins, DeFi tokens, Metaverse, NFT tokens, and many more.

Additionally, we also take pride in providing education about cryptocurrencies, blockchain technology, and the ecosystem that facilitates it.

Disclaimer: This document and the information contained herein which includes advertising and educational content does not constitute any financial or investment advice of any kind. Crypto Assets is a regulated Financial Product in terms of the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act, 37 of 2002, and carries an investment risk that may result in the loss of capital due to market volatility. Past performance is not an indicator of future returns. All EasyCrypto.comv content is regulated and published in compliance with the Advertising Regulatory Board and the Code of Advertising Practice.