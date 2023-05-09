Vodacom Home Fibre – Fast uncapped fibre packages from only R499 per month

Vodacom offers a wide range of reliable and well-priced uncapped fibre packages in South Africa – from only R499 per month.

Speeds start at 20Mbps, and none of Vodacom’s fibre packages have any fair use policies (FUPs).

You will also receive tons of extra value worth thousands of rands when signing up – including free installation, free activation, and a free router.

Additionally, if you must wait for your fibre to be installed, Vodacom will give you a month of free unlimited LTE data and a router to keep you and your family connected during this period.

How to get Vodacom Home Fibre

All you need to do is visit www.vodacom.co.za and check the online coverage map to ensure there is a Vodacom fibre network operator (FNO) in your area.

Vodacom has partnered with the country’s most popular FNOs – such as Openserve, MetroFibre, Link Africa, Octotel, Vuma, Frogfoot, and Evotel to ensure wide coverage.

When you have confirmed you have coverage, simply sign up for your preferred package.

Once your fibre is up and running, you can use My Vodacom App to manage your fibre connection.

The app lets you monitor your connection, log service requests directly to Vodacom customer care, view all devices connected to your router, and much more.

Furthermore, Vodacom Fibre offers “peace of mind” value added services like VoIP, LTE Mobile Backup, mini UPS, WiFi extenders and Contract Cover to ensure uninterrupted connectivity at any point in time.

Click here to learn about Vodacom Fibre Value Added services.

With excellent customer service, as well as its excellently-priced and reliable fibre service, Vodacom is the best choice for your Internet connectivity needs.

Click here to get uncapped Vodacom Home Fibre now.