New GALAX Vivance and Prisma monitors – Now available at Matrix Warehouse

GALAX’s popular Vivance and Prisma monitors are now available from Matrix Warehouse stores nationwide.

Vivance monitors are packed with features that enhance the PC gaming experience, while the Prisma monitors offer productivity features that are ideal for an office environment.

We have detailed what each of these GALAX monitors offers, below.

Vivance Gaming Monitors

There are two excellent Vivance models on offer: the 27-inch Vivance-01 and the 24-inch Vivance-02.

The Vivance-01 uses a QHD IPS LED panel that is NVIDIA G-SYNC certified, while the Vivance-02 has an FHD IPS LED panel.

Both monitors provide gamers with ultra-fast 165Hz refresh rates, 1ms response times, HDR support, and advanced motion blur reduction.

These technologies combine to help hardcore online gamers defeat their opponents with lightning-fast reactions.

Vivance monitors are great for long gaming sessions, too, as they come with Eye Care options such as flicker-free technology and a low blue light mode.

View the full specifications of the GALAX Vivance monitors below.

Vivance-01 Vivance-02 Display Borderless 27-inch QHD IPS LED Borderless 24-inch FHD IPS LED G-SYNC Officially certified by NVIDIA Compatible Refresh rate 165Hz, 1ms response time Visual features HDR, Advanced motion blur reduction, low blue light mode, AMBR mode, flicker-free technology Connectivity options DP x2, HDMI x2, Audio Output

Prisma Productivity Monitor

GALAX’s Prisma productivity monitors are available in 24-inch Prisma-01 and 27-inch Prisma-02 models, both of which come with a Full-HD VA LED display and a 75Hz refresh rate.

These monitors make office work a pleasure as they boast a low blue light mode and flicker-free technology to ease eye strain during long stints at the PC.

They are equipped with a USB-C port that supports PD 65W charging too, which makes it easy to link and charge your laptop or smartphone with the Prisma productivity monitor.

You can then use your device’s display as a second screen – and your Prisma monitor will even charge your device as you work.

Alternatively, you can link your Prisma monitor to your PC through DisplayPort or HDMI.

View the full specifications of the GALAX Prisma monitors below.

Prisma-01 Prisma-02 Display 24-inch FHD VA LED (1,920 x 1,080) 27-inch FHD VA LED (1,920 x 1,080) G-SYNC Compatible Refresh rate 75Hz Visual features Low Blue Light mode and flicker-free technology Connectivity options USB Type-C with PD 65W x1, DP x1, HDMI x1

Free Gaming Headphones

Matrix Warehouse is running an excellent promotion where customers who buy a Prisma Productivity monitor will get a free pair of GALAX Sonar-02 gaming headphones.

This headphone comes with high-fidelity speakers and 7.1 virtual surround sound for crisp audio, as well as eye-catching ARGB lighting.

Click here to learn more about this great GALAX deal.