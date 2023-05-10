The Courier Guy voted most popular courier service provider in South Africa

The Courier Guy was recently voted as the most popular courier service provider in the country in a MyBroadband poll.

The poll asked MyBroadband readers which parcel delivery service they use the most, and over half of the 2,934 voters picked The Courier Guy.

The Courier Guy believes this fantastic result is thanks to its superior delivery offering and its commitment to providing the best customer service in the industry.

“We place great emphasis on excellent service. Everyone on our team, from the COO to our drivers, is customer-centric,” said Craig Pitchers, Chief Operating Officer of The Courier Guy.

“It’s never just a package, it’s your package, and we do our utmost to ensure we get the delivery and collection right.”

The Courier Guy and pudo

The Courier Guy offers a selection of popular collection and delivery services, including its affordable 1100-strong pudo smart locker network with delivery starting at R50, as well as its conventional package delivery offering.

It has a major advantage over its competitors thanks to a fine-tuned business model which ensures its drivers each focus on small, pre-determined operational areas.

Drivers can therefore reach more customers at a faster pace while knowing their area of operation far more intricately.

The Courier Guy has found this reduces the chances of failed collections or deliveries, and customers also get to know their drivers – building both trust and accountability.

The future is bright

The Courier Guy does not plan to rest on its laurels, however, and is always working to improve its services and keep its customers happy.

“We are constantly evaluating the market and landscape to ensure our offerings are in line with consumer trends and demands,” said Pitchers.

A great example of this is The Courier Guy’s ever-expanding network of 170 nationwide Kiosks, which let customers ship packages both locally and internationally at great rates – counter to counter starts at just R65 including packaging and VAT.

The Courier Guy will continue to develop such offerings to bring more choices to its customers at affordable prices.

Click here to learn more about The Courier Guy and delivering your packages.