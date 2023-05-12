Discovery Bank – South Africa’s best Digital Bank

Discovery Bank is the winner of the 2023 MyBroadband Award for Best Digital Bank.

Discovery Bank won the award thanks to its excellent banking features and services, which are all available on the Discovery Bank smartphone app.

“We offer exceptional banking, combining personalised features, exclusive benefits, world-class service, and enhanced rewards,” said Discovery Bank.

“Our banking services are available 24/7, anywhere in the world – all on the Discovery Bank app!”

Discovery Bank app features

The Discovery Bank app’s most popular features include the ability to add virtual cards to your account, support for Apple Pay, and the option to create a foreign currency account in US Dollars, UK Pounds, or Euros.

The app also offers a fully-online application and approval process when opening a Discovery Bank account, and integrates seamlessly into Discovery’s ecosystem of rewards programmes and services – including:

Tracking spending habits through the Financial Analyser tool.

Booking flights with Vitality Travel.

Viewing medical aid account claims and savings.

Earning Discovery Miles through Vitality Money, based on spending and positive financial behaviours.

Discovery Miles can then be converted into cash, spent at various online stores and platforms, or sent to a Discovery Pay contact.

All of Discovery Bank’s services combine to make it the best digital bank in South Africa.

Click here to learn more about Discovery Bank.