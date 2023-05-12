Afrihost – South Africa’s best Broadband ISP

Afrihost is the winner of the 2023 MyBroadband Award for Best Broadband ISP.

Afrihost won the award thanks to its fast, low-latency connectivity solutions it provides its users, and regularly holding the top spot in the MyBroadband ISP customer satisfaction ratings.

“Our passion for our clients makes us go further – doing more, and providing you with leading services and products,” said Afrihost.

“As an Afrihost client, you can expect only the best, because we go to extraordinary lengths to make you happy. No contracts, no credit checks, and no catches are all hallmarks of Afrihost’s service experience.”

Afrihost’s award-winning products

Afrihost offers a wide range of connectivity products – including Fibre, Fixed LTE, Fixed 5G, ADSL, and Mobile Internet.

Analytico speed test results show that these solutions consistently offer fast speeds and low latency to their users.

Afrihost is well known for its fibre services on leading South African FNOs like Openserve, Vumatel, Frogfoot and Octotel, and its DSL service on the Openserve network.

It also regularly launches new products to keep up with the latest industry trends and to satisfy new and existing customers.

Recent examples of this include its fixed 5G packages, and Air Mobile – an MVNO that runs on the MTN network.

Click here to learn more about Afrihost’s broadband solutions.