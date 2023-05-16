Beat load-shedding with new Romoss Thunder power stations – Now available on Takealot

Romoss has launched its new Thunder power stations in South Africa, and they are available exclusively on Takealot.

Romoss is a highly-respected brand thanks to its popular power banks, which are used by thousands of South Africans and are the most popular power banks sold on Takealot.

Its new power stations are equally impressive and are ideal for South Africans looking to beat load-shedding.

This is thanks to their high-quality Ternary Lithium batteries, which are superior to the traditional Lithium-Ion batteries that many competing products use.

The Ternary Lithium batteries from Romoss also come with many intelligent safety features, like over-charge protection, over-discharge protection, short-circuit protection, and an integrated battery management system.

There are three Romoss Thunder power stations to choose from – 300W, 500W, and 1,000W iterations.

We explain what each of these power stations offers below.

Romoss Thunder 300W 231Wh Power Station – R4,499

The Romoss Thunder 300W power station is your best option if you want enough power to charge your phones, tablets, cameras, and laptops during load-shedding.

It has 300W of power – enough power to charge at least five laptops or smartphones at once.

This is because the average laptop charger has a wattage of 65W, while most smartphones that support fast-charging use anything between 10W and 70W.

You could also easily use this power station to keep your Wi-Fi router connected throughout load-shedding, as the average Wi-Fi router requires less than 10W to function.

This power station uses a 231Wh battery – which could charge a laptop with a 65W charger for nearly four hours, and if you add a smartphone with 30W fast-charging, you could charge both at the same time for nearly three hours.

Most laptops and smartphones wouldn’t need to stay charging for this long, as they would fill their batteries far sooner.

Therefore, if you charged the same laptop and smartphone concurrently for an hour, you would use just 95Wh of the power station’s 231Wh capacity – leaving more than half of the capacity left for charging or powering other devices.

This power station also comes with five outlets: a 230V South African 3-pin plug, a 60W PD port, two USB ports, and a car socket port.

Recharging your power station is easy, too, as you can use your car, solar panels, or wall plugs to do this.

If you are buying a power station to keep your laptop, router, and smartphone running during load-shedding, this power station offers the best value for your money.

Romoss Thunder 500W 400Wh Power Station – R6,999

The 500W Thunder power station offers even more power and is perfect for running several small electronics and appliances at once.

With 200W more power than the entry-level Thunder model, and a 400Wh battery that has an estimated life cycle of over recharges, you could charge mobile devices, run your laptop, and still have enough charge left over to power several more devices at the same time – including

LED TVs (60-130W)

Lamps (60W)

Table fans (25W)

Electric shavers (20W)

DStv decoders (20W)

Home sound systems (95W)

Video game consoles (90-200W)

And much more

A common use for this power station would be running several lamps around the house (which will use up to 60W each) and powering a 42-inch LED TV (which also uses approximately 60W).

Running two lamps and the TV would use a combined 180Wh per hour – while a single lamp and the TV would use a combined 120Wh per hour.

You can, therefore, easily keep your home illuminated and your family entertained during load-shedding for at least 2-3 hours using this Thunder model.

This power station comes with six outlets – including a 230V South African plug, a 60W PD port, three USB ports, and a car socket port.

Thanks to its high wattage and large battery, this power station hits a sweet spot when it comes to many South African households’ power needs during load-shedding – as it can keep your devices charged, a few lights on, and your family entertained.

Romoss Thunder 1000W 933Wh Power Station – R13,499

The Thunder 1000W power station is presently the highest-capacity Romoss power station available in South Africa.

It is capable of powering multiple household appliances and devices for an extended period thanks to its 933Wh battery, and it comes with two 230V plug sockets that make it easier to use during load-shedding.

The other outlets available with this power station are three USB ports, a 60W PD port, and a car socket port.

With this power station, the opportunities are endless, as you get double the wattage and nearly 2.5 times the battery capacity of the mid-range Thunder power station.

This supports far more appliances and products, including:

Electric blankets (200W)

Food blenders (400W)

Fridges (220W)

Fridge/Freezer combos (400W)

Pressure cookers (700W)

Microwaves (600-900W)

Washing machines (on a cold cycle) (500W)

Electric drills (850W)

And much more

A common example of how you would use this power station is running three lamps around your home (for a combined 180W), a 55-inch LED TV (120W), a PlayStation 4 (90W), and a second, 42-inch LED TV (60W).

These devices would contribute to a combined draw of 450Wh per hour – so you could run this system for over two hours on this Thunder power station’s 933Wh battery.

This power station is also the best option for using high-wattage kitchen appliances during load-shedding, as it has a high enough wattage to support microwaves, blenders, and pressure cookers.

The Thunder 1000W power station even has a convenient 10W wireless charging pad that can power compatible devices – like the latest smartphones – without a cable.

These features make the Romoss Thunder 1000W power station the ultimate solution for households looking to beat load-shedding.

It is the best option if you have a large family who will all want to charge their devices and keep themselves entertained during load-shedding. or if you want to run essential kitchen appliances during load-shedding.

Note: The wattages of appliances used in this article are estimates – please check your devices to determine the exact wattages specified by their manufacturers.