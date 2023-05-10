Ayoba super app surpasses 25m monthly active users

Africa’s super app, ayoba, has surpassed the 25 million monthly active users mark while celebrating its fourth anniversary.

This is impressive growth considering the app achieved 20 million monthly active users for the first time in December 2022.

The platform is available globally but focuses heavily on the African continent – including key territories like Nigeria, Cameroon, South Africa, Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, Uganda and The Republic of Congo.

“25 million monthly active users are a significant milestone to pass on our fourth birthday,” said ayoba CEO Burak Akinci.

“Our journey has been transformative, and the positive response from our users fuels our drive for innovation. Our users are at the heart of our progress, and we are grateful for their support.”

2023 growth

So far in 2023, ayoba has focused on enhancing the app’s communication and content features.

These changes have been well received, with a 35% increase in messages and a 16% increase in both stories and VoIP calls.

Users have also viewed 88 million cards across all channels – particularly in topics such as entertainment, education, food, fashion and more.

“The first four months of 2023 was a period of significant growth and development for ayoba. We have improved our socialisation and messaging functionalities, enhanced our microapp experience, and added many more features,” Akinci says.

New features

Ayoba is in the process of introducing a new ‘explore’ landing page – and this marks a significant advancement for ayoba’s Android users.

This page is currently in its pilot phase and will be rolled out to all key territories in the future.

It brings a simplified design for easy navigation through ayoba’s high-quality curated content and highlights ayoba’s themes to its users.

The microapps vertical has also seen significant evolution in Q1 at ayoba, as a direct shortcut to the microapps feature has been added on the bottom navigation bar.

This section, referred to as an evolving ‘ecosystem for small African business’ – and some larger ones – allows service providers easy access to the existing ayoba user base with minimal effort.

The most popular microapps currently are ‘live scores’ (allowing users to get the latest sports scores), ‘ayoba gifting’, ‘video play apps’, sports, and shopping.

Get ayoba

While it is born out of a partnership with MTN, ayoba is available on all networks.

In certain participating territories, users on ayoba receive complimentary daily data, amplifying its value proposition.

Ayoba’s growth trajectory has it on track to achieve 100 million monthly active users by 2025 in line with MTN’s Ambition 2025 strategy.