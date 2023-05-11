2023 Cloud & Security Conference – VMware’s Lee Syse reveals his presentation topic

In this episode of What’s Next, Lee Syse – Lead Cloud Solutions Architect for the Cloud Providers business at VMware Sub-Saharan Africa – explains what he will present at the 2023 Cloud & Security Conference.

Syse joined VMware in 2016 and has reached his current role as Lead Cloud Solutions Architect through hard work and a passion for the cloud industry.

In this role, he collaborates with African cloud service providers to help them build business models that are cloud-centric and serve the growing need for hybrid cloud real estate on the continent.

Syse is also passionate about training and partner enablement, and is well-known in the industry for his practical advice on these topics.

He also regularly takes part in local industry events – such as the 2023 Cloud & Security Conference – where he provides insights into the state of the cloud market.

The interview

In this interview, Syse discusses VMware’s Gold Sponsorship at the 2023 Cloud & Security Conference, and what he is most looking forward to at the event.

He then reveals the topic of his presentation for the event and explains why he believes this theme is important – given the state of the South African cloud industry.

Syse then talks about why a cloud skills shortage is a major threat to South Africa’s digital economy, and discusses whether we are making progress towards solving this challenge.

The full interview with Lee Syse is below.