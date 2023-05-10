CNBM hosts launch of new Deye energy products in South Africa

CNBM recently hosted a conference at Sandton City in partnership with Deye – where the latter unveiled its new inverter and battery products that are coming to South Africa.

Deye’s new low-voltage and high-voltage power solutions are tailored for use in South Africa and are an excellent option for homes and businesses that want to reduce the impact of load-shedding on their daily lives.

“The hybrid inverter business is growing a lot,” said Alan Wu, Sales Director of Deye Group.

“We have a very good product, and we also have an excellent partner in CNBM to support us in South Africa.”

New products

At this event, Deye unveiled three new hybrid inverters – a low-voltage single-phase hybrid inverter, a low-voltage three-phase hybrid inverter, and a high-voltage three-phase hybrid inverter.

All three of these inverters can be used in parallel and will integrate into your existing solar energy system seamlessly.

“We are the top manufacturer of inverters, and we will continue to upgrade these inverters,” said Vice President and R&D Director of Deye Group, David Ji.

“We are now on our third version of our hybrid inverter systems, and we will later upgrade to the fourth and fifth systems – with even better software and hardware.”

The company also unveiled a range of new battery products – including low-voltage residential batteries, high-voltage batteries for commercial and industrial use, and all-in-one solutions.

Deye ESS General Manager Eric Liu stressed that Deye’s new energy solutions have been designed specifically with South African users in mind.

“We think that South African customers need higher-quality products, so we have developed our own battery systems over more than three years,” said Liu.

“Our focus was to offer our battery system and hybrid inverters can work together, offer a safe and long life-cycle, and provide a total solution to customers.”

CNBM

CNBM is a Fortune 500, 100% state-owned Chinese company that is a distributor of leading energy products in South Africa.

It has partnered with Deye to bring its industry-leading inverter and battery solutions to South African customers as part of its commitment to only offering the best energy products to the local market.

“Other smaller companies have tried to enter the market, but they have closed down in 3-5 years,” said Max Qian, General Manager of CNBM.

“On the other hand, we have 3 branch in South Africa, we offer after service, and training of products, and have been here for a long time because we have big backing from CNBM Holding Group.”

CNBM also has many distribution partners throughout South Africa who sell and install Deye’s products.

These partnerships give CNBM access to the entire South African market, and this has led to Deye becoming the most popular inverter brand in South Africa.

Recently, a leading fast-food chain signed a deal with one of CNBM’s distribution partners – Africo Solar – to equip all of its restaurants with Deye inverter systems.

“CNBM has the connections that we require to import the products that we are distributing at the moment,” said Africo Solar owner Piet Brink.

“These products represent the cream of the crop of all solar products available in South Africa today.”

Watch the video below to learn more about how CNBM and Deye are bringing superior solar energy products to South Africa.