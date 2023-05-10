Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 – The 200MP photography king is coming to South Africa

Xiaomi will unveil its new Redmi Note 12 smartphone range in South Africa on 17 May 2023.

The new models coming to the country are the:

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12

These new smartphones are positioned to take South Africa by storm, thanks to their outstanding camera systems and industry-leading charging capabilities.

The Redmi Note series is already a firm favourite in South Africa – and the Note 12 will without question build upon this impressive legacy.

Photography king

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G sits at the top of the range, and has captured the imagination of Redmi fans thanks to its unbelievable 200MP Ultra-HD camera.

This camera offers unrivalled photography capabilities for a mid-range smartphone, and will help you take the best snaps in every situation thanks to its optical image stablization (OIS) technology.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro then offers an outstanding 108MP Quad AI camera, while the Redmi Note 12 boasts an impressive 50MP Triple AI camera.

From capturing life’s most precious moments, to recording trendy TikTok videos – Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 12 smartphones have you covered.

Outstanding charging

South African smartphone users know the struggle of running out of battery during load-shedding.

Xiaomi’s fast-charging technology will make this issue a thing of the past, with the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G supporting 120W hyper charging. The result: it takes only 19 minutes to power your smartphone from 0-100%*.

The Redmi Note 12 and Note 12 Pro also come with incredibly rapid charging, supporting 33W and 67W fast charging respectively.

All three smartphones are then powered by 5,000mAh batteries – ensuring your phone stays on all day.

The Xiaomi advantage

Xiaomi is a popular brand in South Africa thanks to its commitment to bringing high-quality smart devices and awesome features to more people at affordable prices.

Its Redmi Note 12 smartphones are proof of this, as they focus on providing segment-leading features in the areas that smartphone users care about most.

The new Xiaomi smartphones will be priced extremely aggressively, too – with figures to be unveiled at the launch event on 17 May.

Click here to learn more about Xiaomi’s range of smartphones.

*Data from Xiaomi Internal Labs. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors. The maximum capacity of the battery will naturally decrease with time and usage.