Access Southern Africa with Airlink

Airlink, Southern Africa’s only privately-owned, full-service regional airline, offers the widest network of destinations in the Southern Africa region through convenient air access to more than 45 destinations in 15 African countries, including St Helena Island.

Connect seamlessly to, from or through Airlink’s South Africa hubs, Johannesburg, Cape Town, or Durban, to 17 domestic destinations, including Bloemfontein, George, East London, Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth), or Upington. Flights to smaller cities and towns of Sishen, Mthatha, Mbombela (Nelspruit), Richards Bay, Pietermaritzburg, and Sishen or Polokwane are also on offer.

Regionally, Airlink offers air access to more than 28 destinations in 13 countries from South Africa, including Angola, Botswana, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Eswatini (Swaziland), Kenya, Lesotho, Madagascar, Mozambique, Namibia, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe, as well as St Helena Island.

Globally, customers have convenient access to the most comprehensive network in Southern Africa through Airlink’s international code-share and interline partner airlines.

Airlink has interline agreements with more than 26 globally-recognised airlines, including Air France / KLM, Cathay Pacific, Lufthansa, and Air Mauritius, amongst others.

Interline agreements between Airlink and these partner airlines allows customers to check in their baggage once at the start of their journey (point of origin) all the way to their [final] destination. This is in addition to receiving a boarding pass for each leg or sector of the journey.

Four of Airlink’s interline partners, namely British Airways, Emirates, Qatar Airways and United Airlines, are code-share partners on certain Airlink flight routes allowing these carriers/airlines to place their two-letter flight indicator code on Airlink 4Z-operated flights within South and Southern Africa.

As an airline with the largest fleet of commercial jet aircraft in Southern Africa, operating more than 65 aircraft with more than 220 daily flights, Airlink offers more than 2 000 city-pair options and multiple itineraries all on one ticket.

Discover more destinations with more connectivity and create memorable experiences on Airlink, South Africa’s most consistently on-time airline to date since 2020, as recognised by Airports Company South Africa.

Explore Southern Africa with Airlink.

