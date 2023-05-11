Huawei Cloud – The best partner for South African fintech companies

Huawei Cloud is a leading provider of cloud infrastructure that is stable, scalable, and reliable – making it the ideal partner for South African organizations building fintech solutions.

Fintech solutions are a crucial part of building a digital economy in South Africa as they enable banking from anywhere and anytime, while supporting critical security features like multi-factor authentication.

Examples like MPesa in Kenya show the value these technologies provide to Africans – but the market still faces challenges like underdeveloped cloud infrastructure.

“What is still needed for fintech to be effective, is stable, scalable and reliable connectivity,” said Mark Wang, Solution Architect for Huawei Cloud in Sub-Saharan Africa.

“African fintech operations also need a cloud vendor that can successfully meet its service level agreements (SLAs).”

The Huawei advantage

Huawei Cloud solves these challenges through its robust cloud infrastructure in Africa, which includes two points of presence and three availability zones in South Africa, and one point of presence in each of Nigeria and Kenya.

This robust cloud infrastructure combines well with Huawei Cloud’s extensive experience working with the financial services sector – including in larger markets like China.

Its experience in these big markets shows that it can operate effectively at scale while continuing to offer a highly stable, scalable, and reliable cloud service.

Huawei Cloud has also been a fintech strategic partner in the African cloud market for a number of years, and understands the unique needs of local fintech companies.

For example, Huawei Cloud understands that there is a cloud skills issue in South Africa – so fintech partners can benefit from its free cloud training service.

Smaller fintech players will also be assisted when it comes to the costs of building a proof-of-concept for end-customers.

Superior technologies

Another advantage of working with Huawei Cloud is that it benefits from the extensive R&D budget of the larger Huawei company.

It can therefore offer fintech companies access to cutting-edge technologies – like artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics.

These technologies are critical when handling fraud analysis, as they can detect fraudulent activities within just 10 milliseconds.

“Huawei Cloud has put considerable effort into making it simpler for fintechs to leverage this technology for even greater benefits, particularly in scenarios like risk control and anti-fraud.” said Wang.

It also offers South African fintech organizations 24/7 access to highly qualified Huawei solution architects, as well as an end-to-end ICT service that extends far beyond traditional cloud solutions.

“From chipsets to mobile handsets to networks and connectivity, Huawei offers a comprehensive service that encompasses all aspects of ICT,” said Wang.

“Fintech organizations face different challenges to most other internet businesses – and Huawei Cloud meets these requirements through its provision of stable, scalable and reliable connectivity,” said Wang.

Click here to learn more about Huawei Cloud’s fintech solutions.