MUGGIT 3C Lite System – The ultimate fabric printing solution for start-ups

JG Electronics is South Africa’s premier sublimation printing solutions provider, and has the perfect solution for entrepreneurs entering the fabric printing industry.

The MUGGIT 3C Lite system is ideal for start-up printing businesses thanks to its flexibility and affordable pricing.

It includes all the equipment you need to get started, and you can add more tools and upgrades to it as your business grows.

What the MUGGIT 3C Lite offers

The MUGGIT 3C Lite system is a more affordable version of the MUGGIT 3C Basic and includes the following:

SAWGRASS SG500 UHD Gel Printer (A4) – A printer that uses special heat transfer paper.

– A printer that uses special heat transfer paper. SAWGRASS UHD Sublimation Inks – A starter pack of inks.

– A starter pack of inks. MUGGIT A4 Swingaway – A 23x30cm heat press that will transfer designs, photos, and images.

– A 23x30cm heat press that will transfer designs, photos, and images. Sawgrass Virtuoso Print Manager – Software specifically designed for sublimation printing.

– Software specifically designed for sublimation printing. Premium-grade Heat Tape – Secures the product when you use it in a heat press.

– Secures the product when you use it in a heat press. A4 Nomex Pad – Helps press fragile products.

– Helps press fragile products. A4 USA Teflon Sheet – Protects the rubber of your press from any ink transferring.

– Protects the rubber of your press from any ink transferring. T-Shirt Ruler – Helps you line up your transfer designs.

– Helps you line up your transfer designs. Product Marketing CD – Ideal for showing off your products.

– Ideal for showing off your products. Transfer papers – For you to transfer your first designs to your products.

– For you to transfer your first designs to your products. MUGGIT Coating film – For coating your products for sublimation.

– For coating your products for sublimation. Coreldraw 2020 Essentials – Software for creating your designs.

– Software for creating your designs. Sublimer Keyrings, Coaster Sublimer 2T 9.5cm Round, Coaster Sublimer 2T 9.5cm Square – Supplies to practise sublimation.

You will also get guides, instructions, and training that will teach you how to use this system – at no extra charge.

JG Electronics provides support for all the equipment it sells, too, making it your one-stop shop for all your business needs.

Printing options

The MUGGIT 3C Lite system offers everything you need to print onto a vast selection of products – including the white and light fabrics used for clothing items.

As you expand your business, the MUGGIT 3C Lite system can also be used to print on the following:

Tiles

Hardboard

Glass

Wood

Bamboo

Polymers

Metal

Mousepads

Neoprene

Linen

Hessian

This diverse range of capabilities makes the MUGGIT 3C Lite system the ultimate starter kit for new printing businesses.

Choose JG Electronics

JG Electronics boasts over 30 years of industry experience and is the first choice for sublimation printing equipment and supplies.

It has an excellent online store and physical shops in Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Bloemfontein.

The experts at JG Electronics will provide excellent advice and comprehensive support through all these channels, ensuring an excellent shopping experience.

Click here to start printing with JG Electronics.