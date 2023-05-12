Cloud & Security Conference 2023 – BCX’s Jan Bouwer on the benefits of managed cloud solutions

In this episode of What’s Next, Jan Bouwer – Chief of Digital Platform Solutions at BCX – discusses the benefits of managed cloud solutions, a topic he will be presenting on at the Cloud & Security Conference 2023.

Bouwer started his career as an IT professional at a leading iron and steel manufacturing company, before joining Andersen Consulting and then Accenture – a global NYSE-listed company.

He had an impressive 23-year career as a management consultant, including 13 years as a Managing Director (Partner).

As Managing Director, Bouwer was involved in various multi-year IT transformation projects – responsible for the Health and Public Sector business within South Africa – and was the industry solutions lead for Government Enterprise Solutions in Europe, Latin America, and Africa.

Bouwer then joined BCX in 2017 to lead its transformational solutions and pre-sales units, and has since held key positions as Managing Executive for the West Coast Region and Managing Executive for Retail and Consumer Goods.

In 2021, Bouwer was appointed Managing Executive for Enterprise Application Solutions, and in March 2021, he was appointed Chief of Digital Platform Solutions.

The interview

In this interview, Bouwer discusses the benefits of managed cloud solutions and when they are most suitable.

He then explains how offering a wide range of cloud-based solutions across both the public and private cloud enables BCX to serve the specific needs of each client.

Bouwer also discusses how cloud providers like BCX help businesses navigate their concerns surrounding the impact big cloud transformation projects could have on their capital expenditure.

He concludes by detailing the steps BCX takes prospective clients through to determine what the best solutions are for their needs.

The full interview with Jan Bouwer is below, and you can learn more about these topics when Jan Bouwer covers them in-depth at the 2023 Cloud & Security Conference.